‘Coaching ball and having fun’: How a West Memphis apartment helped jumpstart three coaching careers

Vincent Newton, Steven Kehner and Waymon Johnson spent most of their nights watching football and talking strategy.

In 2018, Kehner and Johnson joined Newton on staff at West Memphis High School, looking for their starts in coaching football. A year later, Newton convinced Kehner and Johnson to move in with him.

Life was simple for the trio back then. There were no wives or kids. No responsibilities, except football and the dog Johnson forgot to mention he was in the process of adopting.

"Newton came over one day and goes, 'What the heck is that?' " Johnson said. 'So I said, 'Aw yeah, man. That's a new addition to the family.'

"He said, 'Well, I can tell you this: Anything that goes on in that apartment, you're paying for it.' "

West Memphis had just finished an 11-1 season with a berth to the state semifinals, losing to Benton 30-17.

Kehner and Johnson spent their first season on staff living three buildings from one another. Across the street, Newton lived in a gated apartment complex where he had just heard about new three-bedroom units being built.

"[We were] young guys, mid-early 20s," Kehner said. "Life hadn't happened yet. We were just buddies finding out what was the way to keep the rent the cheapest we could possibly find it."

Countless hours were spent talking on the porch or at the white board they purchased, breaking down plays and coverages, asking questions and finding any wrinkle good enough to bring to then-West Memphis coach Billy Elmore.

"I was a little green coming in," Johnson said. "[Living together] helped me tremendously because if I had any questions, I can always get back to the apartment and ask those two guys."

When it came to non-football activities like cooking, some members of the household took to that better than others.

"I cooked the majority of the time," Johnson said. "Vincent did his fair share. He didn't cook often just for the fact that I was the one going to the grocery store right after practice. Steve on the other hand ... Steve didn't cook that much. Steve's cooking was going to buy Domino's."

Johnson knew Kehner and Newton years before the latter two first met. He played two seasons with Kehner at Ouachita Baptist University. He first met Newton during his senior year of high school when Newton was hired as Stuttgart's baseball coach.

After West Memphis made its third straight state semifinal appearance in 2019, losing to Benton 63-35, Newton left to take a job as Crossett's defensive coordinator. Not long after, Kehner joined his father as the offensive coordinator at Glen Rose and Johnson became Camden Fairview's defensive coordinator, a position he still holds.

"You want guys to stay, but you [also] want them to leave if they get a better opportunity," Elmore said. "And you know, those guys did that."

In 2022, Newton was promoted to Crossett's head coach. This past offseason, Mark Kehner resigned to become Glen Rose's athletic director and promoted Steven to take his place as head coach of the Beavers.

Who should Kehner have to face in his head coaching debut? The man he'd spent a year grilling in their West Memphis apartment: Vincent Newton and Crossett.

With no season opener on the 2022 schedule, Kehner called Newton to set up a home-and-home series, not knowing he'd soon be the one calling the shots on the other side of that matchup.

Glen Rose won last season's game, 38-28. Last Friday, it was Newton who got the better of his friend with a 39-38 win in double overtime.

Kehner said it wasn't hard to put their friendship aside for his first game, just long enough to play through the final whistle.

"It doesn't matter who it is, you're going to set all that aside and you're going to go to battle. You're going to go to war for four quarters," Kehner said. "But then, as soon as the game is over, it's back to how it is.

"Obviously on my end, [it was a] heartbreaker. But he's the first person I wanted to go see. On his end, he's above the moon. Probably the most excited I've ever seen him. But literally five seconds later, he's turning and trying to find me. Not even messing with his kids, his coaches; he's sprinting to come find me. That's something you really aren't able to explain. That's just the kind of relationship we have and the kind of respect we have for each other. I couldn't get to him quick enough to tell him how proud of him I was. And he couldn't get to me quick enough to tell me the same."

"I told him I loved him and that they will have a good team and they're a playoff team. And to keep doing what he was doing. He's doing a good job," Newton said.

Newton was hired twice by Elmore, once at Stuttgart and later at West Memphis. Elmore was the Glen Rose head coach with Mark Kehner as his defensive coordinator in 2007 when they won the school's lone state championship.

Elmore said he knew well before the past two hiring cycles that Newton and Kehner had what it takes to join the head coaching ranks.

"As a head coach, you have assistants, and some of those guys, you just can kind of tell that they have 'it,' " Elmore said. "I don't know if you can say what 'it' really is, but they've got it.

"You can see guys really young, early in their career that you think, 'Yeah, he's probably going to be a head coach one of these days and he's going to be successful.' Both of those guys kind of have that trait."

Years later, Kehner said he maintains fond memories of his initiation to being a high school coach, thanks to that apartment and those roommates.

"It was just coaching ball and having fun," Kehner said. "That was really awesome because we established a relationship between all three of us. It's blossomed from there and now we're all in the seats that we're in, leading programs and leading positions and stuff like that. It's just really cool from start to finish."

He and Newton have had many conversations since they first met about helping the next generation of roommates and doing for them what Elmore did for him.

Now that he has a head coaching job of his own, Kehner is in position to do just that.

"I'm hoping to be at that point one day where I'm hiring good guys and grooming guys and then, when they leave me, they're going to do successful things," Kehner said. "Are we doing what we need to do to groom the next generation and the next group of young guys that are living together to go be successful somewhere?"