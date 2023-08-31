Holiday closings set

Several agencies announced their Labor Day closing schedules:

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

Waste Management is closed Monday, according to its website.

State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed Monday, however, the State Capitol building will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Raven's Nest to give away food

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open Sept. 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. We are a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider.

Shade tree applications open for schools

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 2023 Shade Trees on Playground program through Sept. 15. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.

Schools will receive up to five Arkansas native shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guidelines. Forestry Division staff will help plant the trees during a ceremony with students this fall, according to a news release.

The STOP program began 21 years ago to help lower adult skin care risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight on school playgrounds. Approximately 165 Arkansas schools have received trees. The STOP program also provides teachers with curriculum resources about the environmental benefits of trees, how shade reduces skin cancer risks, and tips for keeping trees healthy.

Applicants may be any public or private Arkansas school serving grades pre-K through 12, or a non-traditional educational facility such as a juvenile detention center, residential childcare institution, or long-term care facility.

Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/ or contact Kristine Kimbro at kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas.gov or Harold Fisher at harold.fisher@agriculture.arkansas.gov.