Crawford County convenes special meeting to approve $10,000 grant for Alma library project after tabling

VAN BUREN -- The Crawford County Library System will get a $10,000 grant to make the Alma Public Library more accessible for people with disabilities after the county Quorum Court withheld that money over concerns about its source.

The Quorum Court voted 11-0 to appropriate the Libraries Transforming Communities grant from the American Library Association into the library system's 2023 budget at a special meeting Tuesday.

Justices of the peace Brad Martin and Craig Wahlmeier were absent.

The Quorum Court voted 10-1 to hold off appropriating the money pending further review of the $10,000 grant at its regular meeting Aug. 21.

Eva White, interim director of the library system, wrote in a memo included in the materials for that meeting that the grant money would be used replace the Alma library's front doors to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

However, Jayson Peppas, justice of the peace for District 10, said a constituent told him before the meeting that if the library system were to accept the money, the system would be "beholden" to the American Library Association -- a nonprofit organization that supports libraries and librarianship -- and the books it wants to reportedly put into libraries. Despite this, Peppas noted he didn't want to take the constituent's word for the matter.

"He sent me a link that had some of the same books that we've had all the issues with here before, that he says that this group is sponsoring," Peppas said Aug. 21.

White twice denied that this was the case. She said such provisions aren't in the grant and invited Quorum Court members to see the grant for themselves.

Peppas told White he would vote for the $10,000 appropriation at the Quorum Court's meeting Sept. 18 if the issue he brought up wasn't in the grant.

This all comes after Crawford County residents Rebecka Virden, Nina Prater and Samantha Rowlett filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in May against what they claim is unlawful censorship of material in county libraries, according to court records. Their complaint named Crawford County, County Judge Chris Keith, members of both the county Quorum Court and Library Board and White as defendants in their official capacities.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of restricting the residents' right to receive certain information from the library in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and, by extension, federal law. The information consists of children's books with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning subject matter.

The Quorum Court began a series of actions within the past year that led to the stigmatization of the books, according to the lawsuit. The books had a prominent color label placed on them and were moved out of the children's section of their respective libraries to a separate social section containing books for all ages.

The county filed an answer to the lawsuit June 20 in which it requested the lawsuit be dismissed, according to court records. A bench trial has been set for 9 a.m. April 22 in Fort Smith before Judge P.K. Holmes.

Virden was also one of three county residents who addressed the Quorum Court about the grant at Tuesday's meeting.

Mandy Steele, another resident, claimed the county was allowing "petty partisan politics" and "divisive language" as judgment in regards to its decision Aug. 21. She said while she understood wanting to read the grant, it didn't make sense when the county libraries in Mountainburg and Cedarville were able to receive and disburse American Library Association grants without any such inquiry in the past.

"I don't remember that ever being discussed," Steele said. "I think it was just part of normal business where they were awarded the grant and it was disbursed. That's what should've happened last week."

Peppas said two other constituents -- including one who has a disability -- contacted him since the Aug. 21 meeting and asked him to vote to appropriate the grant money. He expressed his intention to do just that, adding this situation had nothing to do with anybody being against people with disabilities.

"It has to do with being a representative of the people," Peppas said. "No one contacted me before about the other two. I was only contacted this one specific time. You just need to understand that. I'm just going to keep doing my job."

White declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting.