Each year, maintaining patient access to affordable and quality health care becomes more and more difficult as rural hospitals face an uncertain financial future. Across rural America, hospitals are closing their doors at an alarming rate, with 152 rural hospitals closing since 2010. What's more, 19 of these closures occurred in 2020 alone, the most of any year in the past decade.

While many rural hospitals were helped by covid-19 federal assistance, the end of these flexibilities and resources, ongoing workforce shortages, and record high costs for labor, drugs, and supplies have resulted in a precarious financial reality for rural health-care providers.

Amid this economic uncertainty, the 340B Drug Pricing Program has been a constant and critical lifeline to preserving, and strengthening, health-care access for rural Arkansans and Americans nationwide. For more than 30 years, the 340B program has provided invaluable resources for hospitals that care for high numbers of underserved patients by reducing the cost of outpatient drugs in exchange for expanded access to health-care services.

At Baxter Health, our community has experienced the benefits of this program firsthand. Situated in a town of just over 13,000 people, Baxter Health exemplifies rural health in America, with care stretching well beyond the hospital walls to provide primary and specialty health-care services to over 200,000 patients annually from surrounding communities.

In 2022 alone, our hospital administered over 871,000 lab tests, had approximately 33,738 emergency center visits, and delivered nearly 698 babies. Without Baxter Health, our patients would have to drive up to three hours each way to access the same range of comprehensive services.

As a federally designated rural referral center, we provide care for a large number of rural, low-income patients. More than 27 percent of residents in Baxter County are age 65 or older, leading to approximately 65 percent of our patient base being covered by Medicare. In total, roughly 85 percent of Baxter Health's patients are covered by government payers, like Medicare or Medicaid, which pay far below the actual cost of providing that care.

As a result, Baxter Health has routinely been ranked one of the least adequately reimbursed hospitals in both Arkansas and the nation. Navigating this reimbursement system presents challenges for any organization--yet even more for a rural hospital like ours whose community relies on its existence for essential health-care services.

Without the 340B drug pricing program, we simply would not be able to provide the level of care we do for our patients. The program has helped our hospital mitigate mounting financial pressures and remain an independent organization focused on increasing access to high-quality, community-focused care. Savings from the 340B program also have allowed us to attract and retain top-notch staff to meet the unique needs of our rural patient population.

Thanks to the 340B program, Baxter Health has also broadened disease-support programs. Through our diabetes clinic, patients can access educational tools, speak with their provider, and work directly with a clinical team to manage their treatment plan. With these resources, patients have been able to better manage their diseases, access medications, and achieve superior health outcomes.

Despite hospitals' use of 340B savings to improve rural health care, "Big Pharma" has put its profits over the needs of our patients.

In their most recent effort, drug companies have restricted our hospital's ability to contract with local community and specialty pharmacies to ensure our patients can get their medications at their local pharmacy instead of driving far distances to our hospital. These onerous regulations are particularly devastating for Baxter Health and other rural Arkansas hospitals, as Arkansas law prohibits nonprofit hospitals from owning retail pharmacies--meaning that we are entirely reliant on this network of contract pharmacies to deliver needed medication to our patients.

It's our patients who suffer the most from these terrible policies.

The ongoing attempts by drug companies and some lawmakers to reduce the scope of the 340B program would impose a greater financial burden on Baxter Health. Most importantly, we may be unable to retain our highly trained staff or be forced to scale back certain vital services.

Rural communities like Mountain Home need leaders who stand up for them by recommitting their support for the 340B program so that hospitals and their patients can continue to benefit from the program for another 30 years.

Ron Peterson is president and CEO of Baxter Health in Mountain Home.