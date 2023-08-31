Marriages

Cole Jones, 21, and Kristian Downie, 19, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Bulthius, 24, and Maria Hernandez Reyes, 30, both of Little Rock.

Rickey Studdard Jr., 41, and Elizabeth Douglas, 45, both of Benton.

David Rickett, 70, and Freda Risk, 65, both of Jacksonville.

Kimberly Dunn, 60, and Byron Colclasure, 63, both of Little Rock.

Areebah Shakeel, 28, of Little Rock, and Daniel Layne, 40, of Bryant.

Vijay Patel, 33, of Camack Village, and Jenny Walls, 29, of Little Rock.

Gabriela Lopez, 28, and Perla Olivas, 28, both of Little Rock.

Mario Valdez, 26, and Daniel Linevsky, 31, both of Little Rock.

Juan Granados Verlazquez, 35, and Nora Flores Martinez, 33, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Melendez Alegria, 26, and Kennadi Golatt, 28, both of Little Rock.

Anwar Fairley, 41, and Lyna Bontiff, 31, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

23-3002. Alfredo Diaz v. Juliana Gonzalez.

23-3008. Brayonna Mcdade v. Julius Mcdade.

23-3010. Preston Whittenburg v. Ilyssa Grisham.

23-3011. Sandra Sanchez v. Ignacio Barragan Alejandre.

GRANTED

21-1943. Samanthia Jones v. Sean Jones.

23-368. Leatta Odglen v. Charles Booth.

23-657. Tracy Nicholson v. Owen Nicholson.

23-2549. Maudie Williams v. Kristopher Lewis.

23-2569. Veronica Weston v. Tremain Robinson.