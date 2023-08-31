DEAR ABBY: Teen can’t connect with her classmates

Dear Abby: I’m a 16-year-old girl who is struggling to have a social life. Since I was little, I’ve had a problem connecting with kids my age. I’ve done better with kids older or younger than me, and I relate better to teachers than to students. The few friends I had before covid have vanished.

When school started, I was part of a new group of “friends,” but it didn’t last long. The groups in my school are very tight. It’s impossible to break into an already-existing friend group. I don’t mind being alone, but I know I’m missing out. I don’t know how to approach teens and I suffer from anxiety that makes me doubt myself when I try.

I also can’t express myself clearly because I’m not from this country. English is not my first language, and there are cultural things I can’t understand. Do you have any advice so I can approach people easier and maybe make a friend or two? — Friendless Girl

Dear Girl: This may be something you can talk about with a teacher or school counselor. Because the cliques at your school are difficult to break into, ask what clubs exist at school. Is drama offered, or is there a sport you could play that would allow you to mix with others your age?

You don’t have to be a star athlete or a great actress to enjoy such activities. The goal is to expose yourself to others who have a similar interest. High school may seem like it lasts forever, but it doesn’t. Once you graduate, you will have the chance to make many more social contacts.

Dear Abby: “Stacy” and I have been friends for more than 20 years. Ten years ago my husband, children and I moved back to our hometown. At that time, I was able to be a stay-at-home mom. Stacy has one child and never married, so she had to work. A few years ago, she was in an auto accident. I took care of her and drove her to medical appointments for six months.

When Stacy was released to return to work, she didn’t go, so she was fired — and she has changed for the worse. She is verbally abusive at stores, doctor’s offices, restaurant drive-thru windows — you name it. She refused to let me drive, and her driving scared me.

She would call me 20 to 30 times a day, and if I told her I was busy, she would come over anyway. I started having a breakdown. I told her to stop and blocked her, but now she is back at it. I am being stalked. What do I do? — Friend Gone Wrong

Dear Friend: Your friend appears to have become mentally unbalanced. Does she have family? If she does, inform them about what’s going on. You have already blocked her. If she comes over, do not let her in. Your next step should be to file a police report. If you think she might become violent or damage your property, you may need to seek a restraining order.

