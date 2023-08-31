Distant Russian cities hit by Ukraine drones





RIGA, Latvia -- Drone strikes overnight Wednesday hit at least six Russian cities, including Pskov, more than 370 miles from Ukraine, where an attack on the military and civilian airport destroyed two Il-76 cargo planes and damaged four others, according to Baza, a Russian media outlet with links to the country's law enforcement.

The overnight swarm of drones, presumed to have been launched by Ukraine, temporarily forced some of Russia's biggest airports to halt operations and left soldiers firing at the unpiloted aerial vehicles with small arms, demonstrating the ability of Kyiv or its proxies to attack deep within Russian territory. The airstrikes were the largest by Kyiv since President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In Ukraine, at least two people were killed and three others injured early Wednesday when Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv that the city's military administration described as the most "powerful attack since spring." The Ukrainian capital has been under near-constant air attack since November.

Video from Pskov, 378 miles northwest of Moscow, near Russia's borders with Estonia and Latvia, showed the planes burning.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the drone attacks were "massive" and told journalists in his regular conference call that Putin was always kept constantly informed about the "special military operation," Moscow's euphemism for its bloody war.

He deflected questions about the launch locations of the drones that struck the Pskov airfield. "I have no doubt that our military experts are working on these issues and are finding out the routes and how it was done to take appropriate measures to prevent such situations in the future," Peskov said.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced that four Il-76 planes were destroyed and that two were damaged, numbers that differed from those reported by Russian media. Il-76 cargo planes can be used to transport military equipment and troops over long distances.

Although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released a cryptic message on the platform formerly known as Twitter that appeared to hint at Ukraine's responsibility: "Did you know that Pskov Airport is named after Kyivan Princess Olha? Oh, what a spectacularly vengeful woman she was!"

Pskov governor Mikhail Vedernikov announced that the airport would be closed until Thursday to assess damage to the runway.

Russian state television, the Kremlin's main tool for shaping public opinion on the war, barely mentioned the attacks, although the drones temporarily closed six Russian airports, including major airports in Moscow, which also was targeted. Drone strikes and airport closures in the Russian capital have practically become a nightly event as Ukraine has stepped up its efforts to make sure the war is felt by Russian citizens who live closest to the Kremlin.

In Bryansk, a city in western Russia near the Ukrainian border, the office of the Investigative Committee -- a federal law enforcement agency -- was damaged in a drone attack, which also set off a fire at the Kremniy EL microelectronics plant, which produces parts for Russian missiles, according to Russian media.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said a television tower also was targeted but reported that drone was shot down and the tower was not damaged.

HOME-FRONT CRITICS

On Wednesday, the Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov expressed the frustration of Russia's pro-war faction, known as the "party of war" when he blasted the failure to intercept the drones in Pskov during his online morning program, Full Contact.

"What is happening? What is happening?" Solovyov repeated angrily. "Do we not know where the drones are flying from? What is happening? Do we not understand where they're being manufactured, delivered and stockpiled? Where they're launched from? If we can't cope with drones, how are we going to cope with F-16s?"

He was referring to the modern American-made fighter jets that NATO allies have pledged to provide to Ukraine in coming months.

Speculating without evidence that the drones may have been launched from nearby Estonia, a NATO member, Solovyov called for Russia to launch airstrikes against Estonia if this were true.

"If that's true, of course it means world war. If it's true, Estonia must be wiped off the face of the earth," he said.

Other hardliners are publicly demanding a harsh approach. Among them is Andrei Gurulyov, a lawmaker, member of Putin's United Russia party and retired lieutenant general in Russia's army and former deputy commander of the Southern Military District, who on Tuesday called on Putin to launch a tactical nuclear strike on Ukrainian forces in Robotyne, a village in southern Ukraine recently liberated in Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Speaking on television Tuesday, Gurulyov said Robotyne was the "ideal place" for a Russian tactical nuclear strike, to end Ukraine's counteroffensive and allow Russia, "even with the forces we have," to regain the upper hand.

KYIV HIT

In Kyiv, loud explosions sounded early Wednesday as air defenses were activated in the city. Several nonresidential buildings caught fire and were damaged.

The two people killed in the attack were security guards aged 26 and 36, Kyiv's military administration announced, but further information was not immediately available. At least two of the wounded were hospitalized.

The Ukrainian air force reported shooting down all 28 Russian cruise missiles it said had been launched from aircraft in the Caspian Sea and the port city of Engels and 15 of 16 drones launched from a coastal town on the Sea of Azov, and from the city of Kursk.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military claimed to continue its push forward in the country's south and east. In the south, general staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev said, troops "were successful" and "are consolidating the positions they have seized."

NORTH KOREAN CONNECTION

Also Wednesday, White House spokesman John Kirby said the United States has new intelligence that shows arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are advancing, as Moscow turns to pariah nations for weapons to fight its war.

Kirby, of the National Security Council, said that Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had recently exchanged letters and that the Russian defense minister's recent visit to Pyongyang included discussions on arms deals.

"Following these negotiations, high-level discussions may continue in coming months," Kirby told reporters, describing the talks as "actively advancing."

He declined to explain how the United States obtained the intelligence, saying only that it had been monitoring the situation "through a variety of means." Kirby's remarks were the latest case of the administration declassifying intelligence in an effort to disrupt or deter action.

Kirby noted that North Korea had said publicly, on numerous occasions, that it would not sell ammunition to Russia, and he emphasized that any such deal would violate several U.N. Security Council resolutions.

In March, the United States announced sanctions against a Slovakian national accused of trying to broker a weapons deal in which Russia would offer North Korea food in exchange for munitions. Kirby said Wednesday that the letters between Putin and Kim were "surface level" and did not contain any details about a food-for-fuel deal.

Kirby said the United States considered Russia's pursuit of artillery from "rogue regimes" to be a sign of "desperation and weakness" on Putin's part.

Information for this article was contributed by Robyn Dixon and Siobhán O'Grady of The Washington Post; and by Erica L. Green of The New York Times.





