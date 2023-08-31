Donation boosts access to WMA

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers recently gave the public a key to a previously inaccessible wildlife management area in Scott County.

On Aug. 23, James Brandenburg, president of the Arkansas Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said that the organization had transferred one acre to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, opening access to a previously inaccessible portion of Cedar Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers bought the land from a person that owns a tract adjacent to 103-acre Cedar Creek WMA. In addition to improving access to this tiny area, it also improved access to Muddy Creek WMA, which spans more than 146,000 acres in the 1.8-million acre Ouachita National Forest.

Brandenburg said that projects like this exemplify the organization's mission to preserve and improve access to public resources. One acre by itself is insignificant, but it is a force multiplier.

"Little projects are important," Brandenburg said. "You've got to start somewhere."

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers first made itself known about a year ago when it successfully led a campaign to prevent the University of Arkansas from selling its Pine Tree Experimental Station Wildlife Demonstration Unit to private investors. That sale would have eliminated the most significant public hunting area in Northeast Arkansas. Few believed that a small, unknown public resource advocate had a prayer of prevailing. It prevailed indeed and prevented the privatization of a public resource.

That was an advocacy campaign. The Cedar Creek situation is the first time that Backcountry Hunters and Anglers actually bought property to advance its mission. Giving it to the Game and Fish Commission demonstrated the organization's sincerity.

"Being the first time it's been done by BHA, it will be an example for a whole process, how to deal with roadblocks and how to come up with funding," Brandenburg said. "Being such a young chapter sets us up to be mentors for others to have similar ideas. I don't think there's another place in Arkansas where you can buy one acre and open up access to a ton of property like this. We are proud to be able to do it and to be an example."

The one-acre purchase was strategic. After its success with the Pine Tree Experimental Station, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers was eager to maintain its momentum.

"It goes back to January 2022," Brandenburg said. "Our chapter chose to work on identifying and opening up landlocked public land in Arkansas. We chose to be proactive instead of reactive like we were at Pine Tree."

Brandenburg said that his team worked to identify places where private ownership blocks access to public resources. Some private barriers are small and narrow, as at Cedar Creek WMA. A window of one mere acre can accomplish the mission.

"Jason Mitchell, our representative in Region 5, knew about this little parcel that's been on-again off-again available over the years," Brandenburg said. "Jason, hearing about it and knowing that the owner was interested in selling it, wanted it to go to Game and Fish."

The matter wasn't as easy as merely buying the property and ceding the deed to the Game and Fish Commission. That process is complicated and takes time.

"I give 100% of the credit to the people that worked to make this happen," Brandenburg said. "I credit the people that made phone calls and took time away from from work and family to show up at the Capitol and testify, that showed up at [Game and Fish] commission meetings. I give the credit to volunteers that, when we needed a louder public voice, they were willing to do that."

Brandenburg also praised the national leadership of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers that allowed a local chapter to pursue an untried stratagem.

"I credit their willingness to let chapters like ours to identify projects that we're interested in and lean into it," Brandenburg said. "Their immediate response was, 'We've never done that before, but if you want to take it on, we'll support you.'

"As a chapter leader, I can't ask for more than that. To see our people get it to the finish line is really really gratifying."