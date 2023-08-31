Downtown Little Rock’s Paint the Town Red Parade and Pep Rally aim to fire up fans before big game





The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce are organizing a Paint the Town Red Parade and Pep Rally for Friday in the capital city's River Market District, in advance of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks' season football opener vs. Western Carolina on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The parade, featuring the university's Razorback Marching Band, Spirit Squads and Razorbacks' live mascot Tusk VI, starts at 7 p.m. at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, East Markham and Scott streets, continuing east on President Clinton Avenue to Riverfront Park and the pep rally at First Security Amphitheater. For more information, visit littlerock.com/arkansas-razorbacks-at-war-memorial-stadium.

Fans are encouraged to wear red line the parade route, then follow it to the amphitheater for the pep rally.

"We are appreciative to the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city and the Little Rock Regional Chamber for helping roll out the Razorback red carpet for our upcoming trip to Central Arkansas," said UA vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek. "Throughout Arkansas, fans come together as One Razorback to support our athletic teams. We look forward to kicking off another exiting season in the capital city and encourage all Razorback fans to pack War Memorial Stadium to cheer on Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorback football team."

Tickets to the game can be bought at arkansasrazorbacks.com or by calling (800) 982-HOGS.

