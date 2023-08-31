Fayetteville man arrested Wednesday in U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021

A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday on charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, was arrested in Fayetteville on four charges, including a felony count of interfering with police during a civil disorder. The other three charges were misdemeanors.

Hughes was charged Aug. 18 in a criminal complaint filed in federal court the District of Columbia. But the case was sealed until his arrest on Wednesday.

Hughes is charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Hughes made his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in the Western District of Arkansas, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Hughes pushed against the police line in the Lower West Tunnel and helped other rioters physically fight police in an attempt to breach the line and enter the Capitol building.

"At approximately 3:15 p.m., Hughes was at the mouth of the tunnel and signaled the crowd of rioters, 'C’mon! C’mon!' while waving his hand in the direction of the tunnel. After signaling to the crowd, Hughes entered the tunnel and charged toward the police line," according to the news release.

"Inside the tunnel, Hughes continued to signal others to enter and confront the police line," according to the release. "Hughes then stood shoulder-to-shoulder with others and began to rock back and forth in a synchronized movement with the crowd. At about 3:18 p.m., Hughes assisted the mob with forcefully removing police riot shields and passing them out of the tunnel. Hughes also personally attempted to forcefully pull away police shields and pass them out of the tunnel back to the other rioters.”