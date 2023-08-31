GOP effort grows to reprimand DA

ATLANTA -- A Republican-led effort to reprimand District Attorney Fani Willis after she brought charges against former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Ga., is poised to expand, as state and federal lawmakers pursue new efforts to sanction the prosecutor.

State Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch said in an interview that Republican leaders could hold legislative hearings into whether Willis is using "her position in a political manner" after accusing Trump and his allies of a complex conspiracy.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the only person who spent time behind bars as a result of the indictment that named Trump was released from jail after his bond was set a day earlier. A lawyer for Harrison William Prescott Floyd on Tuesday negotiated a bond amount of $100,000 with Willis' office.

Gooch, a Republican from Dahlonega, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he sees Senate Bill 92, a new law that empowers a state panel to investigate and oust wayward prosecutors, as a powerful "tool in the toolbox" that Trump's allies can deploy to delve into Willis' use of public resources.

"We believe she is definitely tainted," Gooch said. "She's politicizing this, and we want to make sure these people get a fair trial and a fair shake."

The initiative is part of a broader effort by Trump's allies at the Georgia Capitol and the U.S. Congress to punish Willis over the 51-count indictment, which accuses Trump and 18 co-defendants of a sprawling "criminal enterprise" to reverse his 2020 defeat.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde wants to use a coming appropriations bill to slash federal funding for Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and federal special counsel Jack Smith. Each is a top prosecutor in one of the four cases Trump is currently facing.

And U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is among the GOP members who urged the House Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into how much her office receives in federal dollars and whether it has interacted with White House officials.

Willis, who has long predicted the attacks, has declined to comment. But the district attorney said earlier this month when announcing the indictments that she acted "based on the facts and the law."

"The law is completely nonpartisan," she said. "That's how decisions are made in every case."

Gooch echoed other party leaders by condemning a fruitless petition by state Sen. Colton Moore, a first-term Republican, to force a special legislative session to impeach Willis. Such a maneuver requires support of three-fifths of the Legislature, meaning it needs Democratic votes.

"We want to make sure we calm down, we look at this stuff deliberately and we do it in a mature way," said Gooch, who said he's repeatedly talked with Moore about dialing back his critiques of fellow Republicans, whom he recently described as "buzzard cowards."

"There's a lot of angry people in this state on both sides of this issue," Gooch said. "But there's still a majority of the Republican base who feel like there was fraud in the 2020 election, and they don't feel like it was completely vetted properly and investigated. And that's why a lot of these people are still upset today. They don't feel like they were heard. And I think Colton Moore resonates with those people, and they support what he's saying, but maybe not the way he's saying it and the way he's conducting himself in the chamber."

As for Moore, he indicated he has no intention of toning down his rhetoric. He said his GOP colleagues should be furious that one of their own, state Sen. Shawn Still, was among those charged in the indictment. Still has said he did nothing wrong when he served as a fake GOP elector.

"To hear that I need to tone it down when I'm encouraging my colleagues to do their legislative duty is absolutely ridiculous," Moore said, "and I hope people of Georgia see what's going on."

LAST DEFENDANT RELEASED

Floyd is charged with violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law, conspiring to commit false statements and illegally influencing a witness. The charges are rooted in harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been falsely accused of election fraud by Trump. Floyd took part in a Jan. 4, 2021, conversation in which Freeman was told she "needed protection" and was pressured to make false statements about election fraud, the indictment says.

The day Floyd surrendered at the Fulton County jail, Willis told an attorney who had previously represented him that she had sent someone to meet with him at the jail to offer him a bond but he refused it and said he didn't want to talk without a lawyer, according to a recording of the call her office provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Willis said Floyd "made somewhat of a scene in the lobby of the jail and basically just begged to be booked in," the newspaper reported.

Besides the Georgia charges, federal court records show Floyd, identified as a former U.S. Marine who's active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago in Maryland on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

Also Wednesday, a lawyer for Trump objected to a filing by Willis that sought clarification on trial timing.

Prosecutors say Kenneth Chesebro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors.

Chesebro last week filed a demand for a speedy trial. Willis then sought to set the trial for all defendants to begin Oct. 23. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set a trial on that date for Chesebro alone.

In a filing Tuesday, Willis asked the judge to clarify whether his intention was to separate Chesebro from the other defendants for trial. She said she continues to believe all 19 defendants should be tried together and, at the very least, any of them who file speedy trial demands should be tried together.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow wrote in a filing Wednesday that the court's order needs no clarification and that the judge used his "discretion proactively and soundly to presumptively sever" those who filed for a speedy trial. Sadow also said Trump intends to file a motion to sever his case from those defendants.

Chesebro filed a motion Wednesday seeking the disclosure of the identity of 30 unindicted people referenced in the indictment. His lawyers argued that is needed "to be able to adequately challenge" prosecutors as they try to meet their burden to show "the existence of the conspiracy."

Information for this article was contributed by Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS); and by Kate Brumback of The Associated Press.