Great American Conference football preview capsules

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT NORTHWESTERN (OKLA.) STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Hud Jackson (42-79 in 12th season at UAM and overall); Ronnie Jones (0-0 in first season at Northwestern State and 11-31 in fourth season overall)

SERIES Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING Northwestern (Okla.) State led 26-9 early in the fourth quarter before holding on for a 26-23 victory on Oct. 8, 2022, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY Ronnie Jones coached at Frison (Texas) Emerson High School until becoming head coach at Northwestern (Okla.) State in December. He took over for Matt Walter. ... UAM was sixth in the Great American Conference in total defense (394.3 yards per game) last season, while Northwestern State ranked last in total offense (329.1 ypg). ... The Rangers were picked to finish last in the GAC preseason coaches poll, while the Boll Weevils were tabbed eighth. ... Demilon Brown, UAM's quarterback, completed 183 of 299 passes for 2,383 yards and 17 touchdown with 7 interceptions last season. He also ran 150 times for 640 yards and 9 scores. ... Quarterback Ethan Everson played in 10 games last season for the Rangers and went 53-of-106 passing for 573 yards and 3 touchdowns. ... The Boll Weevils have won their past three season-opening games, including victories over Southern Nazarene in 2021 and 2022. ... Northwestern State went 1-10 last season, with its lone win coming against UAM, 26-23. The teams have split their past four meetings.

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT SOUTHWESTERN (OKLA.) STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Milam Stadium, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM 97.9/105.5, Hot Springs; KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith, KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Todd Knight (143-99 in 24th season at OBU and 171-131-2 in 30th season overall); Ruzell McCoy (0-0 in first season at Southwestern State and overall)

SERIES OBU leads 14-4

LAST MEETING OBU rolled to a 63-24 victory on Oct. 8, 2022, at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Ouachita Baptist is ranked No. 8 in the American Football Coaches Association poll and No. 11 in the D2Football.com poll. ... The game will be for the Paul Sharp Cup, which honors the late coach who guided Southwestern (Okla.) State to an NAIA national title in 1996. His brother, David Sharp, is the athletic director for OBU. ... OBU has won 15 consecutive openers. The teams haven't played in Week 1 since 1990, when the Tigers won 25-21. That game was later vacated due to a violation. ... Ruzell McCoy was named the Bulldogs' head coach in January in place of Josh Kirkland, who spent one season at the helm before joining North Texas as director of player personnel. ... When the teams met last season, OBU piled up a school-record 709 yards. ... Running backs Troy Henderson and Dexter Brown combined for 657 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns last year for Southwestern (Okla.) State. ... Ten starters return on defense for OBU, led by linebackers Jax Miller and Dawson Miller, and five starters are back on offense, including quarterback Riley Harms and receiver Connor Flannigan.

HARDING AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE SNU Football Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Paul Simmons (50-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall); Dustin Hada (6-19 in fourth season at Southern Nazarene and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 9-1

LAST MEETING Four players scored rushing touchdowns as Harding cruised 56-28 on Oct. 8, 2022, in Bethany, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY These teams were ranked among the top three rushing teams in NCAA Division II a year ago. Harding was first with 335.4 yards per game, while Southern Nazarene was third at 312.5 yards per game. ... Crimson Storm quarterback Gage Porter was named the Great American Conference's Player of the Year last season after he threw for 1,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on 89 of 148 attempts. He also rushed 256 times for 1,747 yards and 27 touchdowns. His rushing yards and rushing touchdowns were single-season program records. ... Harding is ranked No. 14 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. The Bisons have appeared in 52 consecutive AFCA polls dating to the 2017 season. ... Running back Jhalen Spicer, who is making his 14th start, has four career 100-yard rushing games for Harding. ... The only time Southern Nazarene has defeated Harding was in 2017. The Crimson Storm won 28-27 when they scored two touchdowns in the final 49 seconds. ... The Bisons are 57-9 in GAC games since 2016.

SOUTHEASTERN (OKLA.) STATE AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Brad Smiley (5-6 in second season at SAU and overall); Bo Atterberry (33-23 in sixth season at Southeastern State and 74-51 in 12th season overall

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 23-20-3

LAST MEETING Southeastern (Okla.) State led 28-7 in the fourth quarter and was able to survive for a 35-32 victory on Oct. 8, 2022, in Durant, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY The matchup is the only season opener in the Great American Conference that features two teams that were picked in the top five of the preseason poll. SAU was chosen to end in fourth place, and Southeastern (Okla.) State was picked to finish fifth. ... Tailback Jariq Scales ran for 1,043 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022 for SAU. Quarterback O.B. Jones completed 151 of 230 passes for 2,044 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 735 yards and 8 touchdowns. ... Southeastern (Okla.) State's Marquis Gray had 1,463 yards receiving last year, which was the fourth highest total in NCAA Division II. He also had the division's fifth-most touchdown catches with 17. ... The Muleriders had at least 30 rushing touchdowns last year for the first time since 2002. SAU also had more than 5,300 yards of total offense, which is the third time that's happened in program history.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA). AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7, Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Scott Maxfield (125-62 in 18th season at Henderson State and overall); John Litrenta (0-0 in first season at East Central and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 19-13-1

LAST MEETING East Central allowed three points in the second half to win 31-10 on Oct. 8, 2022, in Ada, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State running back Korien Burrell ran for 1,064 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He became the first Reddie to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season since 2015. ... Quarterback Kameron Williams threw just two passes for 56 yards last season for East Central (Okla.), which has a new head coach and five new assistant coaches. ... The Reddies have a host of starters back, but they had to replace their kicker, punter and long snapper. ... Devon Roush had 110 total tackles last year for the Tigers, with 10 of those accounting for 20 yards in losses. He also had 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries and 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. ... Cameron Thomas, a junior defensive back, has played in all 22 games of his career at Henderson State. He had 35 tackles and broke up nine passes last season. ... Four of the past six meetings were won by Henderson State, including three in a row in 2018-21. ... After losing to Ouachita Baptist 28-18 on Oct. 27, 2008, East Central won its final three games of the year, capping the season with a victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the RV Heritage Bowl.

ARKANSAS TECH AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Season opener

COACHES Kyle Shipp (12-21 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall); Chris Jensen (39-61 in 11th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 6-3-1

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech scored the first 21 points of the game during a 34-13 victory on Oct. 8, 2022, in Shawnee, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY The 1-10 season that Oklahoma Baptist enduring last year was the team's worst since the program was restarted in 2013. The Bison won eight games in 2021. ... Arkansas Tech has 27 true freshmen and 12 transfer players on this year's roster. The Wonder Boys also have a wealth of starting experience back, led by quarterback Jack Grissom. The senior threw for 1,454 yards with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season. ... Five different quarterbacks took snaps for Oklahoma Baptist in 2022. Aidan Thompson is expected to start tonight's game, with redshirt freshman Camden McCrary slated as his backup. ... The Wonder Boys have to replace four of their top five tacklers from last season, but Matthew Minnix is back. The junior had 68 tackles as a sophomore.