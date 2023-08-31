Hampton era set to begin for UAPB

There's nothing much left for University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Alonzo Hampton to do as it relates to getting his team ready to play tonight at Tulsa.

The preparatory measures have been taken for the Golden Lions, and for Hampton, the next step is clear-cut.

"Man, we're just ready to go play," he said. "Obviously, we've been doing all this prep work. Now you just want to get out there with your team and be able to evaluate all of that. We're ready to play, and now it's here.

"We've got our first real test in front of us."

UAPB expects a stern challenge when it plays Golden Hurricane in what will be Hampton's head-coaching debut. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN-Plus.

The Golden Lions are ready to show off their refined look in their high-profiled opener.

Hampton's mantra since he took over as coach last December has always been to restore pride in a program that had endured back-to-back losing seasons since advancing to the Southwestern Athletic Conference spring title game in 2021. With a retooled roster that's heavy on newcomers, Hampton and his staff will get their first opportunity to see how far the team has come under their tutelage.

But UAPB will also share the field with a team that's starting anew.

Kevin Wilson will be coaching in his first game at Tulsa. The 61-year-old had served as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Ohio State for the past six seasons before being hired to replace Philip Montgomery, who was fired following a 5-7 season in 2022 with the Golden Hurricane.

"[Wilson] was a head coach before at Indiana, too," Hampton said. "He actually took them to two bowl games, but he's been around a long time, and he knows the game of football. And Tulsa is no slouch by any stretch.

"Those guys won five games last year and averaged 30 points. So for us, we know we're going to have our work cut out for us."

Wilson had several holes to fill on offense after losing his No. 1 running back and top three wideouts, but he did welcome back quarterback Braylon Braxton, a 6-2, 222-pound sophomore, who took over as starter during the final three games last season. The Texas native played in nine games total and completed 92 of 163 passes for 1,133 yards with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

"He's a really good player," Hampton said of Braxton, whose brother Jaylon is a freshman defensive back at the University of Arkansas. "He can run it, he can throw it and has a really good arm. We know he was a highly-recruited kid as well.

"Now I think Tulsa did lose their top two or three receivers from last year, but to be honest, in that league, the American Athletic Conference, everybody can throw the football around. I coached in that conference, so they're going to spread you out."

Despite having new players at every skill position, UAPB will likely spread the Golden Hurricane out as well. Hampton also noted that the Golden Lions will use both Mekhi Hagans and Jalen Macon at quarterback, at least for Game 1.

"Both of those guys add different aspects to the game," he said. "Mekhi can run it and throw it, and Jalen is obviously a very smart kid. He started a game last year before getting hurt. But we'll give both of them a chance to see what they can do, and then we'll figure out moving forward who that guy is going to be to kind of lead us."

The direction UAPB wants to tread toward will be the same no matter who eventually emerges as the starting quarterback. The Golden Lions went 3-8 a year ago and ended up last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division standings. They were picked to repeat that finish during the preseason, but beating Tulsa could go a long way in determining where UAPB is ultimately headed.

But Hampton said he isn't worried about what could potentially unfold as the season progresses.

"We just need to be smart and play good, sound, disciplined football on offense, defense and special teams," he said. "If we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance to win. It's the first game of the year, and you're kind of feeling out everything. But Tulsa is going to be tough, especially at their place."