Harper hits 300th HR, but Phillies squander lead

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead in the eighth inning with his 300th home run, but Brandon Drury capped a three-run ninth with a tiebreaking, two-run home run than lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-8 victory on Wednesday that prevented a three-game sweep.

In a game with four lead changes, Los Angeles led 7-6 before Harper's two-run home run in the eighth off Matt Moore (4-1). Harper and Moore were 1-2 among Baseball America's top prospects in 2012.

"I really wanted to do it at home in front of this fanbase and this great city," Harper said. "Hopefully, there'll be 300 more."

Harper's home run, his 15th this season and 10th in August, came in the 30-year-old's 1,481st game. He homered in three straight games for the second time this month and has 10 homers in August. Moore was the 224th pitcher he went deep against.

Pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas struck out leading off the ninth but reached on a wild pitch by Craig Kimbrel (7-5). Nolan Schanuel's single put runners at the corners, giving him a team-record 10-game hitting streak at the start of his big league career.

BLUE JAYS 7, NATIONALS 0 Alejandro Kirk had three hits and three RBI, Chris Bassitt and Jay Jackson combined on a five-hitter and Toronto beat Washington.

METS 6, RANGERS 5 (10) DJ Stewart homered twice, then forced in the winning run when he was hit by an Aroldis Chapman pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning as New York beat Texas and dropped the Rangers into third place in the tight AL West.

PIRATES 4, ROYALS 1 Andre Jackson pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, and Pittsburgh beat Kansas City.

RAYS 3, MARLINS 0 (10) Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking single during Tampa Bay's three-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat Miami for their fourth consecutive victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, ROCKIES 3 Marcell Ozuna, Orlando Arcia and Kevin Pillar all hit home runs as Atlanta defeated Colorado. Pillar opened Atlanta's scoring with a solo home run in the third inning, while Ozuna and Arcia hit home runs in the Braves' four-run sixth.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 4 Tommy Edman hit a two-run home run off Josh Hader in the 11th for his second walk-off hit in two days off the All-Star closer, and St. Louis beat San Diego.

CUBS 3, BREWERS 2 Cody Bellinger drove in the tiebreaking run with a ricochet infield single in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Milwaukee to pull within three games of the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

REDS 4, GIANTS 1 Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered and drove in three runs in his first four-hit game in the majors, and Cincinnati beat San Francisco to avoid a three-game sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 4 Framber Valdez, who pitched seven no-hit innings in his previous start, retired the first 10 Boston batters on Wednesday and took a shutout into the sixth inning to help Houston complete its first sweep at Fenway Park.

GUARDIANS 5, TWINS 2 (10) Kole Calhoun hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to cap Cleveland's late comeback against the Minnesota bullpen, and the Guardians beat the Twins to trim their deficit in the AL Central to five games.

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 4 J.P. Crawford dropped a two-run single into left field in the seventh inning to give Seattle the lead, and the Mariners closed out the winningest month in franchise history by beating Oakland.

WHITE SOX 10, ORIOLES 5 Chicago hit three home runs off 13-game winner Kyle Gibson to rally from an early four-run deficit and beat Baltimore, avoiding a three-game sweep.

YANKEES 6, TIGERS 2 New York ended a 10-series winless streak as Gleyber Torres homered for the third consecutive game in a victory over Detroit.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

CIncinnati 4, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7, Colorado 3

Arizona at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2 (10)

Houston 7, Boston 4

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

NY Yankees 6, Detroit 2

INTERLEAGUE

LA Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0 (10)

NY Mets 6, Texas 5 (10)

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1



