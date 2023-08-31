Happy birthday. A habit of envisioning your oasis several times a day every day will turn into a superpower. You'll clear the obstacles one by one to get there.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What do you want more than money, power or the admiration of your peers? Personal excellence. You'll dream of reaching a fine result and you'll keep moving toward it until you're sure you've taken the endeavor to greatness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love makes you leave your home and love is your home. It is the fuel for your drive, and it is your destination. Considering how love shapes you, you're right to be choosy about who you let into your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Think of all you want to do, then choose one small part to act on. Let time work for you. You'll be surprised at what you can accomplish when you give yourself two months, then do a little every day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Wherever you go, bring gifts. They don't have to be gifts that cost money or are even tangible things for that matter. Your smile, your laughter and your attention are among the best presents.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Adventures don't come cheap by any measure of exchange. They will cost courage and probably some ego, hundreds of dollars and the sacrifice of an expectation or two. The experience will be well worth the cost.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Good people get in bad positions, bad people make good, and sorting out which category applies is exhausting. You'll conserve and brighten your energy when you focus on what's working and leave the judgments to a judge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). With your bright eyes and busy mind, you'll quickly catch on to what this scene needs. Give it your best shot. Either nothing happens and you learn what doesn't work, or magic happens. You can't lose!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Try not to assign extra weight and meaning to things. It means what you think it means, so you may as well adopt the light explanations that keep the action moving along. Also, no opinion matters unless you make it matter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The sale isn't over until the customer is satisfied. The job continues only as long as the clients stay happy. Approach work with humility. The cosmic omens warn against arrogance or self-congratulations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One minute you're on your own; the next you're one of the gang. There's something good in either state. Fitting and not fitting are both inevitable conditions in the life of one as uniquely talented as you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Shake up the routine, if only to make you aware that there's more to life than you typically see every day. There are plenty of different ways, places and people who can help you fuel up your soul.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may not realize what a constant source of stress a thing really is until you're away from it. It could possibly be that the entity was draining you, or making you snappy, draggy or jealous, and without it, the real you emerges in good cheer.