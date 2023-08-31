Robert Withington, 56, of Trumbull, Conn., who found a bag containing nearly $5,000 in a parking lot, saying he felt like he won the lottery, faces a larceny charge after it was determined the money was meant to be deposited in a nearby bank by the town's tax department, police said.

Theodore McCarrick, 93, a former Catholic cardinal, had child sexual abuse charges dismissed by a judge in Massachusetts, who ruled he was incompetent to stand trial, but the former archbishop of Washington still faces criminal charges in Wisconsin related to the same case.

Vaughn Cannon, 41, a deputy sheriff in Cleveland County, Okla., was arrested in the fatal shooting of his wife, fellow deputy Jordan Cannon, 40, at their home in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Michael Avenatti, a former lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in litigation against former President Donald Trump, had his conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike upheld by a federal appeals court.

Tony Phan Ho, 32; Ritha "Kay" Ngoy, 36; and Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, face weapons charges in Montgomery County, Penn., after the three men were accused of trafficking "ghost guns" and silencers assembled at a Philadelphia-area home.

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, and three Cabinet ministers ate Fukushima fish sashimi at a lunch meeting in an apparent effort to show that fish is safe following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Keegan Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine but had felony charges dismissed over having guns and ammunition in his Chicago hotel overlooking a popular tourist location.

Donald Woods and three other men captured a 14-foot, 3-inch, 802.5-pound alligator -- the longest in state history -- in west Mississippi's Sunflower River, the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks announced.

Ryan Anderson, a constable for Halton Regional Police west of Toronto, said "crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around," after crates with about 5 million bees came loose and spilled from a truck onto a road in Burlington, Ontario.