Iowan sentenced for threats to Arizona election official

PHOENIX -- The scene in a Phoenix federal courthouse this week has reflected the extent to which the institutions of American politics and justice continue to grapple with the fallout of former President Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud, which swept many of his supporters into a frenzy and led to an onslaught of threats and attacks on local officials who merely did their jobs carrying out the election and then accepting the results.

On Monday, election officials piled into the courtroom's front row to show support for Clint Hickman, who has endured more than two years of attacks for his role in helping to certify Trump's loss in Arizona in 2020.

Hickman's simple act -- which was required by law and his oath as chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors -- resulted in hundreds of mostly anonymous threats. Hickman, a 58-year-old Republican who has served as a supervisor for a decade, says he is so tired of election denialism and hostility toward rank-and-file staff that he has not yet decided whether he will run for reelection next year.

Mark Rissi, a 65-year-old Iowa man, walked into the courtroom using a cane. He slowly passed Hickman as he made his way to the defendant's table. In April, he pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications to Hickman and the state's former attorney general, Mark Brnovich, also a Republican.

Rissi came into Hickman's life Sept. 27, 2021, nearly a year after the election and days after the conclusion of a partisan and unreliable review of 2.1 million ballots cast by Maricopa County voters affirmed Joe Biden's win. That review had initially garnered international attention and raised hopes among fervent Trump supporters that the former president's loss would be reversed.

Rissi called Hickman's office and left a voice mail.

"Hello, Mr. Hickman, I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair," Rissi said, according to court records and an audio of the recording obtained by The Washington Post. "I really appreciate that."

Rissi spoke slowly and calmly, giving the initial impression that his message was one of support. Then his voice quickly changed.

"When we come to lynch your stupid lying commie a**, you'll remember that you lied, on the f****** Bible, you piece of s***," Rissi angrily said. "You're going to die, you piece of s***. We're going to hang you. We're going to hang you."

Rissi's attorney, Anthony James Knowles, told the judge that at the time of the calls, there was "a lot of misinformation being promulgated" by Rissi's family and the media.

"People start believing this stuff," Knowles said. "Again, not a justification."

At the sentencing hearing this week, Rissi stood when it was his turn to speak -- and he expressed remorse.

"First, I'd like to offer my apologies to the victims," he said.

Amid his mother's time in hospice during the coronavirus pandemic, Rissi said he had spent hours listening to his brother "ranting and raving" about allegations of election improprieties in Arizona. In the months after her death, Rissi said he was taking medication for his own ailments that he says altered his behavior. His voice cracking, he recounted how his wife had told him one day that he had called someone the night before and was screaming into a phone. Rissi said he didn't know what he'd done until the FBI showed up at his door.

"It was horrifying," he recalled of his reaction to hearing his voice mail to Hickman.

"I did this," he said. "It's my fault. I accept responsibility. And I'm deeply sorry."

Hickman later said in an interview that Rissi's explanation was unexpected. Stepping to a microphone, Hickman asked that Rissi's voice mails be read into the court record.

Rissi looked down and listened to his words. He shook his head and pursed his lips as a prosecutor read the word "lynch."

Later, it was Hickman's turn to address the judge. The egg farmer said it was his first time in a courtroom.

"This case is about the bullets that are words," Hickman said. "My family has lived through almost a nightmare."

He recalled events that have upended their lives since the 2020 election. In the days afterward, he had readied his teenage sons to help law enforcement officers in case they were overrun by the 100 or so Trump supporters who protested outside of their home in a suburb west of Phoenix.

"We'd like it to stop," Hickman said of hostility toward elected officials and government workers. "I'm fatigued. That's basically where a lot of us are finding ourselves with public service." He said his family has carried him through three difficult years, and he hoped Rissi "gets back to his family as quickly as he can."

He asked the judge to show Rissi "grace, humility, charity" and compassion.

Instead, U.S. District Judge Dominic Lanza, a Trump nominee, showed Rissi a severe sentence.

Lanza issued a sentence of 30 months -- six months more than requested by the Justice Department, drawing audible gasps in the courtroom.

The judge said he hoped the punishment would deter those dissatisfied by future election outcomes, showing that there is an "unambiguous and serious line" that cannot be crossed when contacting public officials. He echoed concerns voiced by a prosecutor about an alarming exodus of government election workers amid a hostile and threatening environment. He said a "general deterrence" was "extremely important."

"This cuts to the core of how our democracy works," Lanza said.

The judge gave Rissi until Jan. 8 to report to federal authorities, allowing him to spend the holidays with his loved ones, some of whom sat behind him throughout the proceedings.

"I believe," the judge said, "I am acting with compassion."