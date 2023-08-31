Lake Village out for Friday match

LAKE VILLAGE – Lake Village Lakeside announced on Wednesday that the Beavers' scheduled football game against Hamburg on Friday has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, the school's athletic department apologized for the cancellation.

"We are having to cancel due to illness amongst a large number of our team," the post read. "We take the health and safety of our students, staff, and community very seriously and are not wanting to have our team members feel they need to play on through illness and put themselves, other students, staff, and the community at risk."

Lakeside's next scheduled game is Sept. 8 at Junction City.

Hamburg quickly announced a replacement opponent: the Lions will host Texarkana at 7 p.m. The Razorbacks were available because this was originally a bye week for Texarkana, which had only nine games scheduled.