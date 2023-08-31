The privileged class

It has been a while since the Arkansas Legislature wanted to build a parking deck on the Capitol grounds with legislators, not state employees or the public, getting the prime spots. That self-serving project did not fly. Now the privileged class wants to spend about $4 million of our money on a tunnel between the Capitol building and the Big MAC building that houses some of the ever-growing offices of the supposedly part-time senators and representatives.

The stated justification for the tunnel is security. The more likely reason is to protect the special class from having to walk the 300 feet in the rain or cold or heat. Any member of the public who has ever had to go to the Capitol grounds to do business with the state knows that walking a block or more in the weather to get to an office is expected. Will the tunnel for the royals be available for the citizens of Arkansas to use? Probably not; security, you know. But for the legislators it is good to be special.

Perhaps the Legislature could be doing something useful instead of catering to themselves. How about passing a law making it illegal for ants to enter a home uninvited?

MARK BARNHARD

Little Rock

What patriotism isn't

We, because we live under the Constitution of the United States, get to decide what is "patriotism" and what isn't.

For me, "patriotism" means adhering to the democratically elected leader of my country whether I agree with that leadership or not. It's the idea of a people doing the experiment of governing themselves, as opposed to a dictator telling us what we are to do, and why. I chafe at being told what I can and cannot believe. I and my fellow citizens are in charge of America. We rule, through our votes, this America.

When I was 17 years old, I visited a U.S. Marine Corps recruiter. I pinned, upon the wall above my bed, a poster with the word "Marines." I thought then I was destined for a career in our fanatical Marine Corps. I had watched the classic movie "Sands of Iwo Jima," and would have led an admirable life from then on. Those heroes, those brave men laying down their lives for the idea that a people can govern themselves, asking only that we remember their sacrifice, for us, for that Constitution, scratched out on parchment.

While I didn't join the Marine Corps, I was trained in the U.S. Navy to be a landing craft coxswain, taking Marines to a beach in a foreign land because the president of the United States said to do that. My trainer said for me to run that boat as far on the beach as I could. If the boat comes off the beach, go get another load; if not, you've just joined the Marine Corps. Strange how life gives you what you thought you wanted.

There is an element in this country that does not want people deciding to lead themselves, and who make the very basic idea of voting hard. That element, we've seen, hasn't come to the conclusion that ideas should determine the direction of this country. They'd rather have their views made into law. They'd rather have an insurrection than a peaceful transfer of power. That's not America. That's not patriotism. We have the rule of law. That's patriotism. That's what the U.S. Marine Corps is fanatical about protecting.

Semper Fi, my brothers.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Someone in the wrong

Earlier this year, in the midst of the furor about Summit Utilities' outrageous rate increases, I offered my opinion that the Arkansas Public Services Commission (PSC) was equally to blame for the pain that had been caused. It was, after all, the one that approved Summit's acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's operation in Arkansas and allowed the extreme rate increases.

Then, when Attorney General Tim Griffin copped out of his investigation into the rate increases and billing practices at Summit by turning the effort over to the PSC, I offered a subsequent opinion that we all should be prepared for nothing to be done. The PSC had already demonstrated that it really didn't have any intention of assuring rates were reasonable for the consumers, so there was no reason to expect any kind of relief.

Well, sure enough, we recently learned that the PSC had "cleared" Summit of any wrongdoing. That may or may not be true, but I believe the PSC itself is still guilty of failing to meet its obligation to assure fair and reasonable rates for Arkansas consumers. It allowed the acquisition by a company that was clearly unprepared to handle the operations, allowed an immediate increase in line-item rates upon completion of the acquisition, and allowed the gas supply rate to rise to an extreme, in spite of the fact that gas costs were rapidly declining at the time.

Summit may have been absolved of wrongdoing, but the PSC has not ...

WILLIAM BRUTON

Little Rock

Deering far to the left

First and foremost let me say I am not a Trumper. I vote for candidates with the best policies. I believe John Deering is so far left in his view it appears he has lost sight of one principle of the justice system: Innocent until and when proven guilty.

It seems every cartoon the man has published is anti-Trump and convicting him without the formality of a trial by his peers. I wonder why "Mister" Deering ignores the corruption apparently surrounding our current president. He appears to have no intellectual curiosity concerning the pay-for-play that is being alleged about the Bidens.

I believe he is doing a disservice to the readers of this paper by being so far in the bag for the left and is incapable of having a balanced approach to all politicos. Your newspaper is better than to allow a platform for such a left-leaning ideologue as this fellow.

CHARLES TAYLOR

Hot Springs Village