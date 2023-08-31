Little Rock chef Jennifer Maune advances to next round on Fox's 'MasterChef'

Little Rock’s Jennifer Maune is one step closer to the $250,000 grand prize on the Fox cooking competition “MasterChef.” Maune was among the nine home chefs who advanced after Wednesday’s “Fish Out of Water Mystery Box / Kelsey’s Stadium Food” doubleheader. The two episodes found the chefs dealing with a Mystery Box challenge and later whipping up a dish of stadium food.

The mystery ingredient in the first episode was fish, and Maune was able to make it through with little trouble. She excelled in the stadium food challenge, finishing in the top three with her Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich with Blackberry BBQ Sauce and Tangy Slaw. It was the third time Maune, a mother of six, has finished in the top three, but it wasn’t easy.

After a five-minute penalty was given to her by another contestant she had less than an hour to cook the pork and impress the judges — chef Gordon Ramsey, chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich. Also along for the episode was Season 11 “MasterChef” winner Kelsey Murphy.

“Of course, at home, I would be smoking the pork all day and using marinades,” Maune said in an interview Wednesday before the episodes aired. “Just as I was putting my pork in the pressure cooker I got the penalty and had to stand there and pause. That made it a very difficult challenge for me.”

Despite the setback the judges were impressed, and she has moved on to the next round.

This season of “MasterChef” debuted May 24 with 19 contestants. The theme is United Tastes of America, and chefs were divided up based on regions – West, Northeast, Midwest and South.

Maune, who has a pastry degree and a culinary degree from the School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Tech, is a lifestyle blogger at jennifermaune.com, where she also shares recipes. And she posts updates about her experience on the show on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

She said she was confident when she started on “MasterChef,” but the show is demanding.

“I felt like I was going into it with the right level of skills. I knew that was going to benefit me, but these challenges are so hard week to week that, honestly, I felt grateful every time I made it through.”