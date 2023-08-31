Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to pursue sales tax increase in 2024, forgoing November referendum

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. plans to pursue a November 2024 referendum on a proposed sales-tax increase instead of a citywide vote this November or next March, he announced on Thursday.

"We made the decision earlier this week that we needed to make certain every voice was heard," Scott told reporters at City Hall.

The announcement came the day after city officials held the seventh and final public forum on the tax proposal.

In order to hold a Nov. 14 referendum, local officials were up against a deadline of the close of business next Tuesday for the city board to call the election and file the ordinance with the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk's office. The next available election dates are in March and November of 2024.

With regard to a March election, Scott said on Thursday, "It's not an option for me."

Earlier this week, the mayor asked city board members to hold Friday morning on their calendars for a possible special-called meeting at which they were expected to discuss the sales-tax proposal; that meeting no longer is expected to happen, according to Scott.

Scott was seeking a five-eighths percent (0.625%) sales tax for capital improvements with a 10-year sunset date and a three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax for operating expenses that would be collected in perpetuity.



