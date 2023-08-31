Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb says she opposes Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s latest sales tax proposal

Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb on Wednesday said she is "not supportive" of a sales-tax proposal from Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and indicated she will vote against holding a fall referendum if the city board takes up the issue Friday.

Webb, the Ward 3 representative, said in an interview following the last of seven community meetings on the tax proposal that she felt the city was rushing.

"I don't think that it's fair to tell people, 'We'll give you the details later, after the board votes on it,'" Webb said.

The opposition from Webb means there may not be sufficient support among members of the Little Rock Board of Directors for a November referendum on the proposed tax increase.

Scott has indicated he favors a Nov. 14 referendum compared with the next available election dates in March and November of 2024.

"I would share with you, it's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when,'" Scott told attendees at the forum Wednesday.

In order to trigger a Nov. 14 referendum, city board members must vote to call the election and then the paperwork must be filed with county authorities no later than the close of business next Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Scott asked city board members to hold Friday morning on their calendars for an anticipated special-called meeting. A formal announcement of the meeting has yet to be issued.

In order to meet the deadline, city board members will have to approve an emergency clause as part of an election ordinance, City Attorney Tom Carpenter confirmed earlier this week via email.

Adopting the emergency clause will require the support of at least eight of the 10 city directors, according to Carpenter.

In addition to Webb, City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5 indicated this week that he will not support a November referendum on the proposal.

Proposed ordinances must receive three readings before they can be voted on for final approval. City board members often suspend the rules to advance proposed ordinances through three readings in a single meeting, which also requires 8 votes.

If there are not sufficient votes to get to a second or third reading Friday morning, Carpenter wrote that the mayor "could call another special meeting to get to the second, or if necessary another one to get to the third, reading."

Wednesday's forum was held at Christ Little Rock Church, 315 S. Hughes St.

"I would rather get a better proposal that the entire board, or almost the entire board, can get behind, that the residents can get behind, and take that forward to the voters, whether it's the spring or next November," Webb told an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter after the meeting concluded.

In addition to other elements of the proposal, Webb said she opposes the proposed construction of indoor and outdoor sports facilities within War Memorial Park, which is part of Webb's ward.

The sports complex is envisioned as a magnet for youth sports tournaments that would allow Little Rock to compete with other cities for those events.

Webb said on Wednesday that her constituents have said "no" to the idea over the last four months.

The indoor and outdoor sports complex would cost $128 million in one-time capital funding plus $8 million in new operating expenses over 10 years, according to the proposal.

Officials expect the facilities would be managed by a third-party contractor.

War Memorial Park previously was home to a municipal golf course that ceased operations in mid-2019.

Earlier that year, the city board approved a reduction to the municipal budget that included a decision to close two golf courses. Scott later accepted the recommendation of city staff that the courses at War Memorial and Hindman parks close.

At one point during the forum Wednesday, Scott, speaking frankly, said he did not care where the sports complex is going to be located but just wanted to ensure that the city has one.

All the same, he cited two studies that he said had endorsed War Memorial Park as the best location. Scott also suggested that placing the complex there would help bridge the divide between the parts of the city that fall north and south of Interstate 630.

The latest version of Scott's proposal has two parts: a five-eighths percent (0.625%) sales tax to fund capital improvements that would expire after 10 years and a three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax that would fund operating expenses and remain on the books permanently.

The plan contemplates spending a total of $600 million over 10 years, with $368 million devoted to capital improvements and $232 million funding increased operating expenses.

The largest portions of the 10-year spending would go toward three main categories: parks and quality of life (54%), public infrastructure (20%) and public safety (11%).

If the increase is approved, the overall sales-tax rate on most purchases in Little Rock would rise to 9.625% when accounting for state, county and local taxes. The current rate levied by the city is 1.125%.

The sales-tax rate declined beginning in 2022 because of the expiration of a three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax devoted to capital improvements that was approved in 2011.

In late July, Scott gave the first public overview of the proposal. At that time, it was a 1-percentage-point increase with a 10-year sunset date.

Scott's previous push to enact a 1-percentage-point sales-tax increase was defeated when Little Rock voters rejected the proposed increase in a September 2021 referendum, 62%-38%.