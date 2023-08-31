Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Local September benefits include Gentlemen of Distinction, Waiters for Wishes, merger between the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra and Tricycle Theatre for Youth and more

September by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
BRING ON THE BARBECUE Blake Hawkins of West Fork smokes pork butts and chicken on Saturday Oct. 8 2022 at the Frisco Inferno Barbecue Competition in downtown Rogers during Bikes, Blues and Barbecue. The annual motorcycle rally, a first for the city of Rogers, wrapped up Saturday with demo rides on several brands of motorcycles, mapped scenic routes for bikers, a car show, karaoke contest, an array of live music and the barbecue event in downtown Rogers. Rally goers could purchase tickets to sample the fare smoked to perfection by competition teams. Go to nwaonline.com/221009Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Golf, dinner auction

Sharing & Caring of Benton County

6 & 7 -- The 20th annual dinner auction golf tournament to benefit Sharing & Caring...

Print Headline: Tacos, bbq, chocolates, birthday cakes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT