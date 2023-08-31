Police beat: LR woman arrested after store gunfire

LR woman arrested after store gunfire

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a woman who they say drove to a liquor store and started shooting at people after she was wounded in a shooting, an arrest report states.

Ebonie Singleton, 34, of Little Rock, was wounded by gunfire during a shooting on Tuesday and proceeded to drive to the Pic-Pac Liquor at 4407 West 12th St. and open fire on people outside, the report states.

Officers arrested her near 4323 West 11th St. around 7:30 p.m., and while in custody she said that she would kill the suspect in the earlier shooting as soon as she was released from jail.

The incident report did not include any further details in the initial shooting, and it was not clear from the report if the person Singleton threatened was at the liquor store when she started shooting.

Singleton faces felony charges of committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons. She was held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond on Tuesday evening, the jail's online inmate roster showed.