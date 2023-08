Defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who was hired by Coach Sam Pittman in December, is part of the first all-Black coaching staff on one side of the ball in University of Arkansas history. Williams’ defensive staff includes first-year coaches Marcus Woodson (co-defensive coordinator) and Deron Wilson (secondary coach) and holdover Deke Adams (defensive line coach). (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



