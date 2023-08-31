Marquee openers no longer a standard

Sometimes the all-powerful media conglomerates ruling college football give, and sometimes they take away.

OK, they mainly take away -- they almost always take away -- but we're really in need of more of that giving on Labor Day weekend.

There's exactly one ranked-vs.-ranked matchup scheduled for this weekend: No. 5 LSU against No. 8 Florida State in a neutral-site game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday night. It is, by far, the game this weekend with the most star power, brand-name recognition and playoff potential.

The matchup was crafted back in 2018 by ESPN and two bowl games -- the Sugar and Citrus -- to create an appealing Week 1 matchup that would move tickets and television ratings. New Orleans and Orlando were looking to cash in on big, nonconference games on Labor Day weekend (think of the revenue model as a bowl game, except for Week 1), and featuring a power program from each state was a no-brainer for a two-year series that began last year.

So while we can bemoan TV's wag-the-dog influence over the sport, ESPN is the driving force for the best game on the Week 1 slate.

It's something of a paradox: Labor Day weekend is the season's best reminder that, yes, networks are decimating the sport's history, but they're also capable of creating good, compelling inventory.

We need them, at least for a weekend, because these manufactured marquee games have dwindled in recent seasons for a variety of reasons.

Out-of-conference scheduling is a incongruent mess that predates TV's predation -- if anything, ESPN helped fix it. "Home-and-homes," the industry term for a contract in which two teams from separate conferences agree to play once at each school in different seasons, are tricky to schedule: You have to pay the visiting team a certain guarantee or share in ticket sales, you have to find dates that fit both schools in both seasons, and the schools have to match on aspirational and logistical levels.

Do you want to play this team? Does it help your program's standing or, more likely, what you think your program's standing will be years from now, when the game is actually played?

One-off, neutral-site games became wildly popular by the 2010s thanks to a simplified and lucrative process. Networks (ESPN) would "encourage" the pairing of deep-pocketed corporate sponsors such as Chick-fil-A or AdvoCare with cities such as Atlanta and Dallas, and later Charlotte and Houston. The sites would then offer brand-name programs a guaranteed payout of millions for a one-time game (meaning half the scheduling headache). Fans would fill the seats and pay bowl-level prices at NFL facilities, while huge audiences would watch at home in prime time, spread out across a national three-day weekend.

No program seized upon this opportunity like Alabama: During the Nick Saban era, the Crimson Tide has played 12 regular season neutral-site games against Power Five opponents, including 10 in NFL stadiums outside Dallas and in Atlanta, plus games in Orlando and Jacksonville, Fla. The logic made sense at the time: Take guaranteed paydays to fatten the budget, bask in national exposure, and play in areas with great high school recruiting.

But over time, season ticket holders back home at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa grew impatient as their annual ticket packages lacked access to games against opponents such as Southern California, Florida State and Clemson. And those same fans incurred additional, bowl-level September travel expenses, truly a one-of-one problem for the only fan base in America that could budget every summer for trips to the SEC and national championship games without being laughed at.

So when Alabama hosts Texas on Sept. 9, it will be just the second time since Saban's arrival in 2007 that the program has hosted an out-of-conference Power Five team. And Alabama has no neutral-site games scheduled for the future, opting instead for traditional home-and-home agreements with Florida State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame over the next decade-plus.

It's also not a coincidence that college football enters its first full week of the season boasting a paucity of headline games just as fewer and fewer neutral sites are offering nonconference matchups.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is a great case study here. Its fan base certainly hasn't fatigued from anything after a nearly four-decade title drought. The Bulldogs have displayed a willingness to go to cities such as Atlanta and Charlotte, but they boast an incredibly weak 2023 schedule because of realignment impact they can't control. Georgia will play FCS Tennessee Martin, rebuilding Alabama Birmingham and Ball State (5-7 in 2022) in addition to its standard rivalry with struggling Georgia Tech.

That's a significantly weaker resume than a typical national title aspirant. In the playoff era, even defending champions need resume bullets, and when Oklahoma and Texas announced their move to the SEC in 2021, it voided the home-and-home between Oklahoma and Georgia set to be played this season.

One move -- orchestrated by and for TV money -- directly affected this season's inventory and created one more reason it's hard for college football fans to keep their minds in the present instead of a wildly uncertain future.

The networks give, and they take away.