The nation in brief: McConnell freezes up again in public





McConnell freezes up again in public

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington.

As seen on video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he would run for reelection in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds.

An aide standing at the front of the room with McConnell then asked him whether he heard the question and repeated it to him. When McConnell did not answer, the aide announced to the room that "we're going to need a minute," and McConnell continued to stare ahead. In all, he was silent for around 30 seconds.

McConnell eventually answered two additional questions -- though not the one about a 2026 campaign -- and was halting and appeared to have some difficulty speaking. The woman then ended the news conference and McConnell left the room, walking slowly.

McConnell's reaction was similar to an occurrence in July, when he froze for about 20 seconds at a news conference in the Capitol. That time, he went back to his office with aides and then returned to answer more questions.

Pennsylvania weighs earlier primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is considering changing the state's 2024 presidential primary to an earlier day, although the proposed move may do little to give the state's voters more say in deciding presidential nominees.

State lawmakers advanced legislation Wednesday through a Senate committee to change Pennsylvania's primary from April 23 to March 19, but lawmakers warned that they are not done deciding on a new date or considering the views of county election clerks and the national parties.

The state is a premier battleground in presidential elections, but it hasn't hosted a competitive presidential primary since 2008, when Hillary Clinton pulled off a win to stay alive against Barack Obama, the leader in delegates and eventual winner of that year's Democratic nomination.

For now, President Joe Biden faces a couple of Democratic challengers, but is expected to secure his party's nomination, while former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the early Republican race in a field that is about a dozen deep.

Under current law, Pennsylvania's presidential primary date is the fourth Tuesday in April, which lands on April 23 next year.

Giuliani held liable in defamation suit

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, ruling that the former New York city mayor gave "only lip service" to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea' ArShaye Moss, as part of their lawsuit.

The decision moves the case toward a trial in Washington that could result in Giuliani being ordered to pay significant damages to the women, in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees he's already being directed to pay.

The workers' complaint from December 2021 accused Giuliani, one of Donald Trump's lawyers and a confidant of the former Republican president, of defaming them by falsely stating that they had engaged in fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Utility cuts power to reduce fire threat

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds and low humidity brought high risk of wildfires to the interior of Northern California on Wednesday and a utility proactively cut electricity to approximately 8,400 customers to prevent potential ignitions in the blustery conditions.

Red flag warnings for critical fire danger were to remain in effect until 8 p.m. in much of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent areas to the west, the National Weather Service said.

Pacific Gas & Electric said that shortly before 2 a.m., it began public safety power shutoffs in small portions of eight counties.

Customers in the "targeted high-fire-threat areas" were notified in advance Tuesday, the utility said in a statement.

The gusty northerly winds were generated in the wake of a trough of low pressure that moved through Northern California on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Public safety power shutoffs are intended to prevent fires from starting when power lines are downed by winds or struck by falling trees or windblown debris. Such fires have caused extensive destruction and deaths in California.







