



Britain's Prince Harry says he didn't have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan as he reached out to other veterans in a new Netflix series about the Invictus Games for injured soldiers. The new series debuted Wednesday on the streaming service. In talking about post-traumatic stress disorder, Harry said that his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been chronicled in the past, said the impact of Diana's death was never discussed. "The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help; I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me," Harry said. "Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the fetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously." "Heart of Invictus" features a group of injured soldiers as they prepared for last year's Invictus Games in The Netherlands. Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries. Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, signed a lucrative contract to produce content for Netflix after they stepped away from royal duties in 2020 and moved to Southern California. "Harry & Meghan," a six-part series detailing the couple's split from the royal family, premiered last year.

CNN is bringing in a former chief executive of the BBC and The New York Times in an attempt to turn around a news organization that has burned through two leaders and bled viewers over the past two years. Mark Thompson was appointed as chair and CEO of CNN by David Zaslav, head of the network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which made the announcement Wednesday. Thompson replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June, and a four-person team that had been running CNN in the interim. Thompson, who left the Times in 2020 after eight years as that company's president and CEO, is credited with transforming it to a digital-first organization more dependent on paid subscribers than the collapsing advertising market that has doomed many newspapers. The England native was director-general of the BBC from 2004 to 2012. Zaslav called him a "true innovator" who pushed two of the world's most respected news organizations into the digital age. "His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news makes him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time," he said. In a statement, Thompson -- who has been knighted by the British government -- said that "where others see disruption, I see opportunity."









Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday, Sept. 9, 2013. Thompson was appointed as chair and CEO of CNN by David Zaslav, head of the network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, which made the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





