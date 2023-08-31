2 rural firms receive

solar energy grants

Two Arkansas rural businesses received more than $555,000 between them in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to install solar panels, according to a Wednesday news release.

Custom firearms maker Nighthawk Custom of Berryville in Carroll County received $260,180 to help install solar arrays expected to save the company nearly $32,000 annually. Lakeside Metal Specialists of Paragould in Greene County received nearly $296,700 to put solar panels on three buildings expected to save the company almost $36,400 annually.

The funds are part of $266 million in loans and grants to agriculture producers and rural small businesses for investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency costs. The program is part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

The funds are going to 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. The USDA is awarding the loans and grants through the Rural Energy for America Program.

-- John Magsam

Tyson streamlining

supply operations

Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. is reorganizing to centralize its transportation and warehousing segments, according to a report Wednesday by Bloomberg News.

The move will be led by Brady Stewart who became group president of Tyson's fresh meats division in late 2022 where he oversees the company's pork and beef operations. He came to Tyson Foods from Smithfield Foods where he was the company's chief operating officer.

A Tyson spokesman declined to comment on the move, but provided a statement from Tyson Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson.

"The creation of an enterprise Supply Chain Center further advances our capabilities and enables the organization to drive data-focused decision-making through the expanded use of digital tools," Tyson said. "Our commitment to cost structure improvement is at the core of our supply chain management strategy."

Bloomberg reports Stewart's new title will be president of beef, pork and chief supply chain officer. He starts his role Friday.

Shares of Tyson Foods closed at $54.37, down 30 cents or less than 1% in trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- John Magsam

State index finishes

at 875.55, up 5.58

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 875.55, up 5.58.

"Softer U.S. GDP data for the second quarter reported before the opening allowed stocks to move moderately higher with the information technology and energy sectors outperforming the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.