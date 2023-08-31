Northwest Arkansas Naturals fall 6-5 to Springfield Cardinals





CARDINALS 6, NATURALS 5

The Springfield Cardinals scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The loss was the Naturals' fourth straight.

Trailing 3-1 entering the seventh, Springfield's Thomas Saggese hit a bases-loaded triple to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. Noah Mendlinger then hit a two-run home run to right field as Springfield made it 6-3.

The Naturals got a run back in the bottom of the seventh on a Peyton Wilson RBI single.

Northwest Arkansas threatened in the bottom of the ninth with two runners on and no out, but Diego Hernandez's bunt attempt wound up becoming a double play, and the Naturals were only able to score one run.

The Naturals opened the scoring in the second when Tyler Cropley hit an RBI single to score Dillan Shrum.

Springfield tied it with a run in the sixth, but Northwest Arkanas scored two in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run home run by Shrum.

Mendlinger finished with two RBI and four of Springfield's 12 hits, while Scott II had three hits. Saggese had three RBI.

Wilson, Tucker Bradley and Shrum each had two hits for the Naturals.

Nick Trogrlic Iverson (3-4) got the win for Springfield with 2 1/3 innigs of relief while Matt Svanson recorded his second save.

Rylan Kaufman (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Naturals.



