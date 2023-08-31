Northwest Arkansas regional planners seek $50 million for Arkansas 112, U.S. 412 work

Barricades stand Friday, July 28, 2023, at the western edge of the intersection of Arkansas 612 and Arkansas 112 north of Elm Springs in Springdale. Regional Planners are pursuing $50 million in federal grants to help pay for two major transportation projects, another section of the Springdale Northern Bypass and improvements to Arkansas 112. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Regional planners are pursuing $50 million worth of federal grants to help pay for two major transportation projects, another section of the Springdale... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Planners hoping for federal money for U.S. 412, Arkansas 112 projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content