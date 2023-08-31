BASKETBALL

U.S. rolls by Jordan

Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage Wednesday, beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro. Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 13 for the U.S., which led by 19 after one quarter and 62-33 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 and Jalen Brunson added 10.

BASEBALL

Surgery ends Duran's season

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had surgery on a tendon in his left big toe on Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The team called the operation successful. Duran, 26, was batting .295 with 8 home runs, 40 RBI, 34 doubles and 24 stolen bases this season before going on the injured list Aug. 10.

FOOTBALL

Tayl0r's return uncertain

The Indianapolis Colts already know running back Jonathan Taylor will miss four games. It's unclear how much longer he could be out. Or whether he'll stay with the Colts. One day after the 2021 NFL rushing champ landed on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery, General Manager Chris Ballard did not provide a timetable for Taylor's return and would not talk about any trade offers he received for the 24-year-old All-Pro. Instead, he'd rather get Taylor back on the field.ESPN.com reported the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers both expressed interest in acquiring the 2021 All-Pro. During earlier news conferences Wednesday, Dolphins General Manager Chris Greir called the discussions "exploratory " and that no offers were exchanged. Taylor's health is one reason teams might be hesitant to meet Indy's trade demands. The former Wisconsin star initially went on PUP when Indy reported to training camp July 25. He hasn't practiced since last season. By starting the regular season on PUP, Taylor will not be eligible to play until at least Week 5 when Tennessee visits Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vikings add RB Gaskin

The Minnesota Vikings were in the process of signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wednesday. After releasing four-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook for salary cap relief, the Vikings made Alexander Mattison their featured ball carrier. They're more concerned about the depth behind him, with second-year player Ty Chandler currently the primary backup and kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu the only other tailback on the active roster. Nwangwu missed much of training camp with an undisclosed injury. Gaskin, a seventh-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2019, rushed for 612 yards with three touchdowns in 2021 when injuries to others created an opportunity. He only appeared in four games last season while dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. Gaskin has 1,355 rushing yards in his career.

Burrow returns to practice

Joe Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, more than a month after he was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle. The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down during a scramble on July 27. The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and newly signed practice squad QB Will Grier in the portion of the practice open to reporters. The team said Burrow was not available for interviews Wednesday.

Panthers waive QB Corral

The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise. Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new Coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral's chances of making the roster in doubt. Corral was 28 of 47 passing for 248 yards during three preseason games this year.

Kicker York shuns Cleveland

Cade York will work on his kicking aim and accuracy in Tennessee. Released by Cleveland after the Browns made a trade to replace him, York cleared waivers and signed Wednesday with the Titans to be on their practice squad rather than stay with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. York's tenure with the Browns came to a crashing conclusion after he struggled during the exhibition season, missing four of eight field-goal tries. He had a potential game-winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City, perhaps the final straw for the organization which had supported him throughout the summer and an inconsistent rookie season. The Browns were interested in bringing York back on their practice squad, but the 22-year-old opted for a change of scenery.

HOCKEY

Capitals' Hagelin retires

Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half. Hagelin has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. He underwent surgery, and the team immediately deemed it a serious injury with concern about Hagelin's quality of life outside hockey. The smooth-skating Swedish winger also had hip resurfacing surgery this past February. That followed arthroscopic surgery in October, which was an attempt to solve a chronic left hip injury. Hagelin retires having won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, back to back in 2016 and 2017.

SOCCER

Brazil fires coach

Pia Sundhage was fired as coach of the Brazilian women's soccer team on Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing performance at the Women's World Cup. Brazil failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1995, prompting the country's soccer confederation to make a change. The 63-year-old Swede had been under contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics after becoming the national team's first foreign coach when she was hired in July 2019.