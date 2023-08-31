100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1923

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Poison used by farmers east of this place is reported as playing havoc with birds, bees and poultry. All the young guineas on the Frank Smith place have been killed by eating the cotton leaf worms. Farmers report finding quail and other birds dead in the fields, and W. L. Collins a bee raiser says that it is killing his bees.

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1973

BLYTHEVILLE -- Larry Hall has become the first male to be appointed group chief operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Arkansas, the company said Thursday. Hall, a native of Pine Bluff, began his career with Bell at Jonesboro as an operator in May 1972. He served as acting group chief operator at Jonesboro before being transferred to Blytheville. A group chief supervises operators who handle such call at Blytheville and surround ares.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1998

Grady Clark wants to see his daughter. His girlfriend of six years, Kimberly Scott, works in a hospital, and he wants to help out and baby-sit their 2-year-old, Graneshia. But he doesn't want Scott to get evicted for it. Scott lives in Osceola public housing, and she said her landlord warned her that if Clark keeps coming around, she'll have to move out. Clark has a criminal record; he was convicted on a drug charge and spent six months in a Missouri boot camp a few years ago. His past and a couple of complaints from neighbors that he has caused a disturbance were enough to trigger the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's "One Strike, You're Out" rule. The law, enacted in 1996, is designed to get tough on the bad elements in public housing. Proponents say it gives housing authorities a powerful tool to stamp out drugs and violence by establishing a no-tolerance climate in the nation's nearly 14,000 housing projects. It stops those with criminal records from getting public housing, and it allows housing authorities to evict tenants who threaten "the health, safety or right to peaceful enjoyment" of public housing by others.

10 years ago

Aug. 31, 2013

TEXARKANA -- Four men were sentenced this week in a 2011 drug-trafficking investigation called Operation State-line Sweep, a Thursday news release from the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said. Those sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey in Texarkana were included in a 190-count indictment filed in September 2011, which named 66 defendants. Aarius Cooks, 24, of Texarkana, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine, the release said. Cooks received a harsher sentence after the court found that he had obstructed justice by committing perjury during the investigation. Willie Ray Gilliam, 28, of Nashville, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release for distributing crack cocaine. Gilliam already had two felony convictions for controlled substance offenses, the release said.