OTHERS SAY: India on the moon





India achieved a legendary feat last Wednesday. With the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, it became the fourth country to have landed on the moon--and the first to have landed near the lunar South Pole.

What's more, the operation's $74 million cost was significantly less than the budgets of blockbuster space movies such as "Gravity" and "Interstellar."

The moment was particularly impressive, given the crash days earlier of Russia's Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region.

"India is now on the moon. . . . We are witnessing history," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while watching the landing from South Africa.

India's stellar achievement is exemplary for its ambition in the face of the country's significant economic hurdles. Its space program's $2 billion budget is a mere fraction of that of every other country that has landed on the moon.

Contrast that to the 2022 space budgets of the U.S. at $62 billion and China at $12 billion. In the early days of the state-run Indian Space Research Organization, the scientists would transport rocket parts on their bicycles.

This is an endearing example of the "jugaad" mindset of Indian engineers, which describes problem-solving with frugality and creativity. Using this idea of frugal engineering helped the world's largest democracy achieve lofty ambitions and make a name on a global stage.



