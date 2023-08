Charleston wide receiver Reese Merechka (2) celebrates with teammate Brevyn Ketter, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, after Merechka scored a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Tigers' 42-14 win over Booneville at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville. Charleston hosts Elkins on Friday to open the 2023 season. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



The defending Class 3A state champions Charleston Tigers had an extra week to prepare for their opener, and they're glad to have it. "We... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Tigers glad for extra time

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content