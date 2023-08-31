PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian opens season at Little Rock Christian

Shiloh Christian quarterback Cole Creightonreceives instruction from head coach Tucker Barnard during the final of the Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase at Champions Stadium on Thursday, July 13. Shiloh Christian opens its season Friday at Little Rock Christian. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

A tough nonconference schedule for Shiloh Christian is a good thing, first-year Coach Tucker Barnard said. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Saints brace for Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content