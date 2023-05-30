Prepare for Your Draft With SI's Fantasy Kit

Happy Friday, football fans.

Whether your alma mater is in action or your fantasy football league is drafting (or better yet, both), this is sure to be a loaded holiday weekend. Winners Club has you covered with extensive fantasy draft prep and a snapshot of Week 1 in the world of college football.

As September begins, our newsletter schedule is going to ramp up to three times per week. You can expect to find the top stories from SI Fantasy and SI Betting in your inbox on Monday and Wednesday mornings in the same format youve seen all summer. And on Fridays, look out for a more in-depth edition to get you ready for the weekend ahead.

In todays Winners Club youll find:

Tools to Take Into Your Draft

All summer long, the SI Fantasy team has been adding to our Fantasy Draft Kit, which has, well, everything you need for your draft. Busts and breakouts, the easiest and toughest schedules, insider reports, even funny fantasy team names — its all in there!

I highly recommend perusing it yourself before your draft (or drafts) begin, but in case youre pressed for time Ill hit some of the highlights below:

Player Rankings

Prioritize your top targets at each position with Michael Fabianos extensive rankings and compare players across different positions with his top 200 PPR rankings.

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Positional Tiers

Tiers differ from rankings in that they group together players of similar value at the same position so you can find alternative options in case your queued player gets picked. (It happens to the best of us!)

QB Tiers | RB Tiers | WR Tiers | TE Tiers

Draft Strategies

Different players project to be available at each pick depending on your draft slot. I navigated the first five rounds from four different pick groupings in search of the best strategy to pursue from each slot based on average draft position data.

Picks 1-2-3 | Picks 4-5-6 | Picks 7-8-9 | Picks 10-11-12

Sleepers

Who doesnt love a good, old-fashioned sleeper? Weve got picks at each position as well as recommendations for late-round rookies who might pop this year.

QB Sleepers | RB Sleepers | WR Sleepers | TE Sleepers | Rookie Sleepers

Mock Drafts

Analyzing draft boards can help inform your own perspective on which avenue to take once youre on the clock. The SI Fantasy team got together for a few different types of drafts and Fabiano added commentary for each team.

10-Team PPR | 12-Team PPR | Two-QB

Once your draft is over, you can sit back and admire your team, but the work is far from over. Fabiano has five recommendations for managers immediately after a draft is complete. I certainly agree with him that its never too soon to start trading…

Welcome to Week 1

FBS action got going Thursday night and it doesnt let up until Monday. For as much good football as there will be over the next few days, theres only one top-25 matchup on the schedule.

That would be No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 FSU. The Seminoles left New Orleans with a 24-23 win in 2022, and now the series shifts to Orlando where the Tigers are 2.5-point favorites. Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis are both legitimate Heisman candidates responsible for leading two of the top title contenders. Which team will leave Week 1 with a top-10 win on their resume?

Theres one other almost-top-25 matchup: No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina, which came in at No. 27 in the preseason poll. UNC is a 2.5-point favorite in Charlotte, though the Gamecocks got the best of the Tar Heels when they last met in 2021 before Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler were starting for their respective teams. Can South Carolina pick up where it left off? Or will North Carolina turn things around?

For more in-depth breakdowns of those two games, check out my College Football Week 1 Betting Preview. And for a rundown of a few more matchups, consult Pat Forde and Richard Johnsons Week 1 picks.

Other Games for Your Consideration

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (ABC): Boise State vs. No. 10 Washington (-13.5) | Total: 58.5

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU): South Alabama vs. No. 24 Tulane (-6.5) | Total: 52.5

Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 9 Clemson (-13.5) vs. Duke | Total: 55.5

National Championship Odds Watch

No. 1 Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, is the favorite to execute a rare three-peat this season. Though the odds are in the Bulldogs favor, history isnt. No team has won three straight titles since the 1930s and only eight of the last 50 preseason No. 1 teams have gone on to win the championship, including just two this century.

UGA (+225) has by far the best odds to win it all despite another offseason of turnover in Athens. The closest competitors, according to SI Sportsbook, are No. 4 Alabama (+600), No. 3 Ohio State (+600) and No. 2 Michigan (+1000). The next group of contenders includes No. 6 USC (+1400), No. 5 LSU (+1600), No. 8 Florida State (+1800) and No. 9 Clemson (+1800).

In Other News

The NFLs Best Skill Position Groups, Ranked: Now that rosters are set, see where the Chiefs stand and find out which team takes the top spot in Gilberto Manzanos rankings.

JaMarr Chase Weighs in on Joe Burrows Return: The Bengals franchise quarterback returned to practice this week and his top receiver said, in part: "He doesnt look like hes having any problems."

Colts Chris Ballard Talks Jonathan Taylor Saga: Indianapolis general manager expressed his disappointment in the ongoing situation with the teams top running back. Taylor was not traded before Tuesdays deadline and the 2021 rushing leader remains on the PUP list.

