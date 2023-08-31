Sections
Razorback volleyball sets attendance record of 4,299

by Paul Boyd | Today at 2:37 a.m.
Wisconsin/s Julia Orzol (22) sends the ball over the net Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2023, as Arkansas' Hannah Hogue (18) and Zoi Evans reach to defend during play in Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas volleyball team saw leads in the third and fifth sets slip away as top-ranked Wisconsin claimed a...

Print Headline: No. 1 Wisconsin tops UA in thriller

