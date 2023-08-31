Reddies complete their wade through heat, take on Tigers

ARKADELPHIA -- Hot temperatures may have forced Henderson State to take a different approach at times during fall practices, but that did little to sway the team's frame of mind entering tonight's opening game with East Central (Okla).

A fast start to the season is what the Reddies are aiming for when they take on the Tigers at 7 p.m. at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium. The game doubles as the season and Great American Conference opener for teams who were indirectly linked at the hip for the majority of last season.

Henderson State and East Central were neck-and-neck throughout 2022 and were never separated by more than a game at any point in the conference standings. Fittingly enough, the two ended up finishing in a tie for third place behind eventual champion Ouachita Baptist and second-place Harding.

But the narratives will be a bit contrasting when the teams square up tonight.

While the Reddies are returning 16 starters from last season, including quarterback Andrew Edwards and all-conference running back Korien Burrell, the Tigers have undergone plenty of changes.

East Central is not only replacing the bulk of its regular, it's also breaking in a new coach. John Litrenta, who'd been the team's defensive coordinator since 2020, was named the interim head coach in December after Kris McCullough resigned and left for the same position at Texas-Permian Basin.

Still, none of those changes have affected Henderson State's overall preparation. The Reddies have had to switch some things up, but those had nothing to do with things that have transpired at East Central and everything to do with the weather.

"We've had to make some alterations because of the heat wave," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "We had to deviate from our normal schedules a little bit, had to do some morning practices, some night practices. But the guys actually welcomed those changes.

"You go out on the field, and the temperature is 102 [degrees] with a 115-heat index. Then after about 30 to 45 minutes, it becomes survival mode just to get the team ready and prepared. But making those changes made a lot more sense and made it a lot more safer. This week hasn't been too bad, though. ... 90 degrees felt good to us."

The last time the teams met, East Central scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to run away for a 31-10 victory last season at Ada, Okla. However, all of the Tigers' offensive leaders from that matchup are gone. Quarterback Kenny Hrncir, who threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win, running back Nemier Herod, who led the team with 84 yards on the ground, and La'Quan Wells, who tied for a team-high in receptions in the game, all followed McCullough to Texas-Permian Basin. That trio combined for 4,502 yards of offense and 39 touchdowns last season.

Three of East Central's offensive linemen also transferred to Texas-Permian Basin, while its other two leading receivers -- JayQuan Lincoln and Greg Howell -- have graduated.

The Tigers' defense, which led the GAC in scoring and sacks last season, will have significant pieces on deck, though. The league's reigning defensive player of the year, Devon Roush, is back along with all-conference players in linebacker Ke'Von Curry and lineman Yemi Oyesanya.

"They lost a lot, but they've got some key guys returning," Maxfield said of East Central. "They went strong in the transfer portal, too. Defensively, though, they were really good last year, and they didn't give up many big plays. Plus, [Litrenta] was their defensive coordinator, so I don't see them making many changes on that side of the ball."

East Central may have to rely on its defense in a big way against the Reddies. Edwards was the GAC Freshman of the Year last season after throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns. Burrell rushed for 1,064 yards, but he'll have a staple of capable position mates alongside him with Jaquarion Turner, a transfer from Stephen F. Austin, and Frederick O'Donald.

Defensively, the Reddies have experience. Henderson State has all four defensive linemen back, not to mention the team's leading tackler in linebacker Jakob Neel. That should benefit the team as a whole, particular while facing a new-look Tigers' offense.

But Maxfield isn't taking anything for granted and is making sure his group has all of their bases covered.

"It's the first game so you've got to prepare for a lot of things," Maxfield said. "You've got to be able to run your base offense and defense and be able to execute it against whatever you see. That's the key.

"We've got a fairly good idea about what [East Central] is going to try to do, but we've got to be ready, got to be prepared for everything."