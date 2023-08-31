School news

ARKANSAS STATE

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has announced the names of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, which took place May 6 in the First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 46 states and 20 countries.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude; those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude; and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Bella Vista: Taylore M. King, Master of Science in Education; Cody R. Ryder, Master of Science in Education; Austin A. James, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jack Hodge, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Landan Michael Shaw, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development.

Bentonville: Tara Clements, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher; Brennen Kotoucek, Master of Arts in Teaching; Rishikanth Choppara, Master of Engineering Management; Tiffany Michelle Adams, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC; Gail Bush, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Toby Gage Lank-ford, Master of Science in Nursing; Holly Ann Flynn, Bachelor of Science, Digital Technology and Design; Noah A. Guill, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Coleman Emerson Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude; James Warfield American Horse, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Grant Carmichael, Certificate of Proficiency, Swift Coding; Trisha Chalikandi, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Rohan Collins, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Alexander Thomas Douglas, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Julian Galdamez, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Aniket Gupta, Certificate of Proficiency, Swift Coding; Ryder Johnson, Certificate of Proficiency, Swift Coding; Anish Reddy Leekkala, Certificate of Proficiency, Android App Development; Aryan Mahajan, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Mark Njoroge Mbekenya, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Evan Thai Khoa Nguyen, Certificate of Proficiency, Swift Coding; Katherine Grace Pearce, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; John Noah Sellers, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Rohan Singh, Certificate of Proficiency, Swift Coding; Chandra Kiran Koushik Suda, Certificate of Proficiency, Swift Coding; Corbin Tiner, Certificate of Proficiency, Swift Coding; Gabriel Muachi Vang, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Dinesh T. Vasireddy, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Braiden Wright, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development.

Centerton: Heidi Geren, Certificate Program, Dyslexia; Cassandra Jackson, Certificate Program, Dyslexia; Kecia Stamps, Certificate Program, Dyslexia; Sai Tej Kolluru, Master of Engineering Management, Engineering Management; Heidi Geren, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Kecia Stamps, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Erika Frederking, Master of Science in Nursing; Savannah Autrey, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Joshua E. Jones, Certificate of Proficiency, Game Production and Development; Farah F. Khalil Ahamed, Certificate of Profi ciency, Swift Coding.

Gravette: Mary Helen Smithers, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling.

Lowell: Kristin Apple, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership Allysa Beth Doyle, Master of Science in Nursing.

Pea Ridge: Kaylin R. Anderson, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Teresa Renee Nida, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Meredith Mitchell, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route; Xavier P. Hendrix, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Technology.

