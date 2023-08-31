Second sales tax election on tap

For the second time in six months, voters will head to the polls to decide the fate of two sales tax proposals being pushed by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

The Pine Bluff City Council held a special-called meeting Wednesday to consider two proposed ordinances calling for the special election for a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Similar measures were narrowly defeated in a May vote.

The proposed ordinances passed 5-0. But to reach the vote, Mayor Shirley Washington was forced to provide the sixth vote, which was needed to suspend the rules and complete the three required readings of all ordinances.

Notably absent were council members Steven Mays Sr., Bruce Lockett and Glen Brown Sr., who have made their opposition to the sales taxes well known.

Walking out of the meeting during the passage of the first proposed ordinance concerning the levy of the five-eighths-cent sales tax and visibly disappointed were Jimmy Cunningham, director of a downtown cultural project, and former council member Joni Alexander. But the majority of the room gave a round of applause for the council's unanimous approval of the measures.

The public safety ordinance was redrafted to specify how the tax would fund the safety initiatives in the city. According to council member Glen Brown Jr., chairman of Public Safety, the police and fire chiefs wanted those items specified in the ordinance. The previous public safety proposal was criticized because it had few specifics written into the ballot description.

The new language lists several items including an annual bonus on or before the 15th for each uniformed police officer and fire officer in an amount determined by the City Council but at least $2,000; an annual contribution to the insurance premiums of each uniformed police officer and fire officer in an amount determined by the City Council no less than $1,200; an annual contribution to increasing the certificate training of each eligible uniformed police and fire officer in an amount determined by the City Council; an annual contribution to the uniform allowance of each first-year uniformed police officer and fire officer in an amount no less than $1,600; uniform allowance of each uninformed police officer and fire officer with one year of employment no less than $1,400; with a remaining balance to be held in reserve to fund future salary increases as determined by the City Council.

Seventeen percent of the net collections received during each fiscal year will be placed in a restricted account within the Fire Department to fund equipment, vehicles, building upgrades and fire prevention initiatives for the Fire Department as determined by the council.

Another 17% of the net collections received will be placed in a restricted account within the Police Department to fund equipment, vehicles, building upgrades, crime prevention and crime suppression for the Police Department; 6% of net collections will be placed in a restricted account to fund police and fire emergencies as they arise.

Also passing during the meeting was a resolution of intent for projects from the temporary five-eighths-cent sales and use tax upon passage on Nov. 14, 2023.

According to the resolution, a draft proposal, budget and timeline will show how the net collection of the proposed sales and use tax will be spent in order to enhance economic development, quality of life and government infrastructure.

A breakdown of those includes an increase to the code enforcement department for the purposes of blight removal in each of the city's four wards; retaining and hiring additional grant writers; increasing funding to make parks and recreation upgrades including walking, biking and water trails; funding single and multi-family housing infrastructure along with the construction of temporary housing for the homeless population; funding Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency for the redevelopment of certain areas, which include inner-city neighborhoods, revitalization of downtown Pine Bluff, University Drive and Lake Saracen; holding annual festivals and events; funding skills training, small business, workforce and economic development efforts with Southeast Arkansas College, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Economic Research and Development Center, The Generator, an innovation hub run by Go Forward; increasing funding to construct a movie theater with restaurant amenities provided by the city; phase I of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District; and providing funds for phase II and other general purposes of city government.

According to the resolution, the listed purposes are not in any order of priority and are not an exclusive list for which the collections from the proposed sales and use tax may be expended.

Net collections may also be used for other general purposes of city government.

The five-eighths-cent tax would extend the current tax into late 2031, while the three-eighths-cent tax would never sunset.

During public comment, all speakers spoke in favor of the tax with one who spoke against it.

"I know that there are people that are against it," said Allen Frazier, who said he was a school board member who sat during the GFPB planning meetings for education. "I believe Pine Bluff is worth fighting for."

Frazier also noted that the Simmons Foundation made a major investment.

Classie Jones Green, also a supporter, asked if the tax does not pass where would the money come from and how would the city continue to move forward.

NAACP President and former council member Ivan Whitfield spoke against the tax.

"I'm bothered tonight about preparing to put a tax back on the ballot against the will of the people that have already spoken," said Whitfield, who asked why this tax was not placed on the ballot for March 2024, referring to new state legislation that, starting Jan. 1, does away with special elections.

Whitfield claims this move disenfranchises the voters with a low voter turnout. He also pointed out that council members Brown Sr., Mays and Lockett were not present during the meeting because they had spoken up and they knew there was nothing they could do about the vote.

For Washington, she said the special election is something the city has to do to move forward and continue the progress that has started in the city.

"Just based on from where I sit, the majority of the citizens are ready for this," said Washington. "I know there are those that oppose and those that are in favor but the voters will tell in November."