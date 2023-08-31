BASKETBALL

Arkansas to play Furman

The University of Arkansas' men's team will play Furman on Dec. 4 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a game contract obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Wholehogsports.com reported. No tipoff time has been set. It will be the first time Arkansas and Furman have met in basketball.

The Razorbacks' regular-season opener will be against Alcorn State on Nov. 6. They play Purdue in an exhibition game on Oct. 28.

TRACK FIELD

UA women's team adds assistant

Chris Johnson, recently promoted to be head coach of the University Arkansas women's cross country and track and field teams, has hired his older brother, Lawrence "Boogie" Johnson, as an assistant coach for sprinters and hurdlers, it was announced Wednesday.

Boogie Johnson is a former head coach at Clemson and interim head coach at Cal State-Northside who began his career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 1999-2002. He has been an assistant coach at Southern Illinois, Virginia Tech and Cal State-Northridge, and in 2013 and 2019 was named assistant coach of the year by the coaches' association.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lake Village-Hamburg cancelled due to illness

In a post to the school's athletic department Facebook page Wednesday, Lake Village announced the cancellation of Friday's game versus Hamburg due to "Illness amongst a large number of our team."

Hamburg announced it will now host Texarkana on Friday night.