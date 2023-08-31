Texarkana sees seven shot in a day, including two left in critical condition

TEXARKANA -- Seven people were injured after three separate shootings Tuesday on both sides of the Arkansas-Texas state line.

Four people were shot at a house on Waterman Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Three men were found about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the residence in the 300 block of Waterman Street, and a fourth victim was taken to an emergency room by private vehicle, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Two of the men were critically injured, according to police.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was shot and seriously injured inside a house on Jerome Street on the Texas side.

The shooting on Jerome Street is believed to have been the result of a domestic disturbance and not related to the shooting on Waterman, Texarkana, Texas, police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.

Also on Tuesday morning, two people were found with gunshot wounds at East 36th and Hickory streets in Texarkana, Ark. The two victims were reportedly driven to a local hospital.

Vaughn said detectives are looking into whether the shootings on Waterman Street are related to the incident in Texarkana, Ark.