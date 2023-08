Quarterback Carter Nye and the Bentonville Tigers host the Conway Wampus Cats in an early-season Class 7A showdown Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville. The Tigers won their season opener last week at Broken Arrow, Okla., 41-0, while the Wampus Cats are playing their first game of the season Friday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

