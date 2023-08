This week’s professional golf tournaments

This week's professional events

All times Central

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Portland Classic

SITE Portland, Ore.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Columbia Edgewater Country Club (Par 72, 6,467 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $225,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Andrea Lee

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, today-Sunday 5-8 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT European Masters

SITE Crans Montana, Switzerland

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club (Par 70, 6,808 yards)

PURSE $2.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $416,667

DEFENDING CHAMPION Thirston Lawrence

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday 12:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday 1-4:30 p.m. NOTE Saturday's and Sunday's coverage is tape delayed.

USGA/ROYAL & ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

EVENT Walker Cup

SITE St. Andrews, England

SCHEDULE Saturday-Sunday

COURSE St. Andrews Golf Club, Old Course (Par 72, 7,297 yards)

DEFENDING CHAMPION United States

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.