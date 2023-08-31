Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Lowell

Jose Martinez-Martinez, 44, of 101 S. Melody St. in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Martinez-Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Tony Gonzales, 32, of 2900 N. Dixieland Road Apt. J1 in Little Flock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Gonzales was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Dominyin Schultz, 21, of 701 Stratton Road in Little Flock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Schultz was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.