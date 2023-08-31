Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Lowell

Jose Martinez-Martinez, 44, of 101 S. Melody St. in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Martinez-Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Tony Gonzales, 32, of 2900 N. Dixieland Road Apt. J1 in Little Flock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Gonzales was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Dominyin Schultz, 21, of 701 Stratton Road in Little Flock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Schultz was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT