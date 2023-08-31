Tim Tebow to speak at Southern Arkansas University fundraiser in October

Former football player Tim Tebow is scheduled to speak at the 18th annual Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center at Southern Arkansas University on Oct. 10.

Tebow, who played college football for the Florida Gators in the Southeastern Conference and who was drafted in the first round by the National Football League Denver Broncos in 2010, runs the Tim Tebow Foundation, writes books and travels the lecture circuit.

His appearance at ASU in Magnolia is a fundraiser. Proceeds from the annual Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series fund the Dr. Bob Burns Distinguished Speaker Scholarship Endowment that provides annual scholarships to SAU students.

A private reception will be held with Tebow at 5:30 p.m. at the Farmers Bank & Trust main bank in Magnolia.

The dinner and lecture will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the W.T. Watson Athletic Center. Sponsorship opportunities are offered through the SAU Foundation.

A Gold Sponsorship, $2,500, includes the following: 10 tickets to the dinner, lecture and pre-dinner reception; premium dinner seating in the Gold Section with name or corporate logo prominently displayed on table; five premium parking passes; and recognition during the event and in the program.

A Blue Sponsorship, $1,000, includes the following: eight tickets to the dinner and lecture, two tickets to the pre-dinner reception, premium seating in the Blue Section with name or corporate logo prominently displayed on table, one premium parking pass, and recognition during the event and in the program.

Individual tickets to the reception, dinner, and lecture are $250 while dinner and lecture tickets are $125.

Table reservations and tickets are available at www.saudevelopment.com/FBT or by calling (870) 235-4287.