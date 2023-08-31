TRAVELERS 12, DRILLERS 2

The Arkansas Travelers won consecutive games for the first time since July 21-22, walloping the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Arkansas defeated Tulsa 10-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

The Drillers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back solo home runs by Luis Yanel Diaz and Yusniel Diaz off Arkansas starting pitcher Ethan Lindow.

But a five-run top of the second inning gave the lead back to Arkansas. Key plays in the inning for the Travs were RBI singles from Matt Scheffler, Spencer Packard and Robert Perez Jr.

In his second week with the team following his promotion for Class A, Tyler Locklear came through with a double to center in the sixth that scored Leo Rivas. One batter later, Alberto Rodriguez hit an RBI single to center that scored Perez and extended the Arkansas lead to 8-2. In the seventh, Connor Hoover went deep with a three-run homer off Drillers reliever Jake Pilarski. The Travelers added an insurance run in the eighth when Locklear scored on a single from Walking Cabrera. Rob Kaminsky (2-1) came on in relief of Lindow and picked up the win. Tulsa starter Kendall Williams (2-2) suffered the loss.