UAM makes trek for long season start

The University of Arkansas, Monticello football team will spend a school night on a long road near the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Teams in NCAA Division II's Great American Conference -- UAM's home since 2011 -- dread the trek to Alva, Okla., according to 13th-year Coach Hud Jackson, but the Boll Weevils are embracing the midweek voyage to kick off their season against the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Rangers.

Jackson said the plan was for the Weevils (3-8 overall and GAC last season) to leave by bus at 3 a.m. Wednesday, grab breakfast in Tulsa (where the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff will kick off Thursday) and have a couple of walkthroughs in preparation for tonight's game, set to kick off at 6.

"The trip back--it's funny because we'll roll up on campus at about 8 o'clock in the morning," Jackson said. "Thank goodness, obviously Dr. [and UAM Chancellor Peggy] Doss and our faculty understand that and are not going to require our guys to get off that bus and go straight to class on Friday. Everybody has to make it every other year, but it's the sort of trip everybody dreads."

The last time UAM voyaged to Alva, the Weevils spoiled homecoming with a 42-23 win in 2021. NWOSU (1-10 overall and GAC last year) returned the favor in UAM's 2022 homecoming, winning 26-23 despite a 14-0 fourth-quarter surge by the Weevils.

That was one of three losses by 10 or fewer points for the Weevils, who were in the midst of a 7-game losing streak to end the season.

Senior quarterback Demilon Brown, a Rivercrest High graduate, is hunting for his first winning season in Monticello. UAM went 6-6 with a bowl loss in 2018, the year before Brown's GAC Freshman of the Year campaign.

"We're more hungry," said Brown, who was injured during the first game last year and knocked out with a broken collarbone midway through the season. "Just like Gregg [Hooks, a junior defensive back] and me and some other guys who have been here since 2019 or 2020, being a part of that makes us more hungry, going on our last couple of years here. I definitely feel like everybody here is almost desperate to win. The hunger is there. It's crazy right now.

"Going into the season, I feel like that will be a big part, and you'll definitely see that in how we play."

Scheming against NWOSU is a challenge to Jackson because the Rangers have a new coaching staff.

The Rangers are riding into their first game under Ronnie Jones, who most recently was assistant coach at Frisco (Texas) Emerson High School. Jones played at NWOSU in the 1970s and was a strength and conditioning coach at Arizona State University when the 1986 Sun Devils won the Rose Bowl. Jones also has NFL coaching experience under Buddy Ryan at Philadelphia and Wade Phillips at Buffalo.

"We've got a feeling what they will do offensively and defensively, but who knows until you get there?" Jackson said. "Which is sort of good during fall camp, because you can get the defense to do some things, not only what they do but give us a look of what Northwestern Oklahoma is going to do."

One thing about playing on this Thursday night, UAM is not coming off a short week. The Weevils prepared all preseason camp for NWOSU -- and the long trip to Alva.

A week before kickoff, Jackson felt good about his team after days of facing the brutal southeast Arkansas heat.

"I think we have a chance to be a good football team, and it starts up front," Jackson said. "That's what I'm noticing. I think we're very physical up front on both sides of the football. I think we're talented in our skill positions offensively. I think we're talented in our second level at the linebackers and the back half, but if you're not very good up front on both sides, any deficiencies you have at those other positions will be exposed. But I feel good about it."