UAPB, Tulsa coaches meet in debuts

Football season has arrived, and the University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff is set to face a tough first opponent.

UAPB will open the 2023 football season on the road tonight against the University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Alonzo Hampton will make his head coaching debut with UAPB (3-8 in 2022) in this game. He said starting the season against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent such as Tulsa helps keep the players motivated throughout the long fall camp.

“Every kid here thinks they need to be playing at a high level,” Hampton said. “Now, you get a chance to go out there and play against those guys. Some of those guys are moving down from even bigger schools, I mean from Power Five, not just the Group of Five. So now, it’s like, win your one-on-one battle. We always tell the kids, ‘Do your job.’” Tulsa (5-7 in 2022) will also debut a new head coach in this game, former Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Although Tulsa is favored to win, Wilson said he is not taking UAPB lightly.

“They [UAPB] got guys back at every position,” Wilson said. “They’ve got some returning depth. I know they’re going through a coaching change like we are, but again, I watched enough [film] to know they got guys that can run, and they’ve got, I think, a tremendous linebacker, a couple kids up front inside that are coming back that played a lot for them.” Both teams have experienced offensive and defensive lines but have starters to replace at the offensive skill positions.

Hampton said in July at SWAC Media Day the Golden Lions wouldn’t name a starting quarterback until kickoff against Tulsa. He has stuck with that message since. Mekhi Hagens and Jalen Macon are both expected to receive snaps this season, and both could play tonight. UAPB listed Hagens first on its depth chart this week.

Tulsa is expected to start sophomore quarterback Braylon Braxton.

Braxton played in nine games last year, due in part to injuries to then-starter Davis Brin. He started three of the Golden Hurricane’s final four games, going 2-1 with wins against South Florida and Houston. Braxton threw for 1,133 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, and also rushed for five touchdowns.

Jordan Ford will start at running back for Tulsa. He rushed for 288 yards last season.

UAPB will start Campbell University transfer Michael Jamerson, who led the Camels in 2021 with 353 yards. Defensively, Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray made 86 tackles last year with five pass break ups and one interception. UAPB linebacker Rico Dozier made 87 tackles last year with three sacks.

Hampton acknowledged Tulsa will be a challenging opponent, but he said UAPB wants to stay in the game as long as possible.

“We want to make them understand, it’s going to be a war,” Hampton said. “We ain’t just coming over there to have no fun and play a Thursday night game and let them bring in their new coach and their new fan base and get them excited. Guess what? We got a fan base over here, too. Our fans gonna travel, and our marching M4, they gonna be there, too. And so, we excited about that.”

UAPB at Tulsa

What: Season opener for both

When: 7 tonight

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa

Video/Audio: ESPN+/KPBA-FM 99.3

Series record: First meeting





Safety Kendarin Ray has recorded 222 career tackles and lettered four times as a member of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. (University of Tulsa/Brett Rojo)





